Fitness influencer and bodybuilder Justyn Vicky passed away on July 15, 2023, after breaking his neck while squatting with a 450-pound barbell. Vicky was 33 years old and had a large following on social media.

The incident occurred at the Paradise Bali gym in Sanur, Indonesia, where Vicky was training. While doing squat presses with a spotter behind him, the bar fell forward onto Vicky’s neck, breaking it.

Vicky’s death has sparked shock and sadness among his fans and the fitness community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Vicky.

Safety in the Fitness Industry

Vicky’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety in the fitness industry. While exercise can have numerous health benefits, it can also pose risks if not done properly.

The fitness industry has faced criticism in recent years for promoting unrealistic body standards and encouraging unhealthy behaviors. Vicky’s death is a tragic example of the potential risks of extreme exercise and the importance of promoting safe and healthy habits in the fitness community.

Gyms and fitness facilities have a responsibility to ensure that their equipment is safe and properly maintained. They also have a responsibility to provide proper training and supervision to their clients to ensure that they are using equipment safely and correctly.

Overall, Vicky’s passing is a reminder of the importance of safety in the fitness industry and the potential risks of extreme exercise. While his death is a tragedy, it is also an opportunity to raise awareness about these important issues and promote safe and healthy habits in the fitness community.

