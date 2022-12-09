Sunday, police arrested 36-year-old Florida man on several charges including sexual activity with an animal, exposing sexual organs, and criminal mischief to a place of worship. That day, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road around 4:30 p.m

he started having sex with the dog in front of horrified families — and then destroyed a church nativity while trying to escape from the angry onlookers

A Florida man went on a deranged rampage in which he had sex with dog, police said.

Chad Mason, 36, allegedly began his sick crime spree while walking a friend’s labradoodle Friday in a quiet neighborhood in Clearwater, police said.

When Mason was confronted by one of the adults, he fled and “began to wreak havoc in the surrounding areas,” his affidavit read in part.

Police said Mason ran to the Northwood Presbyterian Church, where he knocked over a nativity display, broke potted plants, and tossed children’s toys from the playground area. Officials estimated about $400 in damages to the church.

After leaving the church, police said he damaged a mailbox in the adjacent neighborhood and tried to steal a car before he was taken into custody.

