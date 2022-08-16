When you walk into a casino for the first time, the thing that hits you more than anything is the number of games available. The most popular casinos will have slot machines alongside poker, roulette and blackjack games. Others might have unique games that are related to the part of the world you’re in. If you’re a first-time visitor, you’ll probably wonder where you should start.

This competition for your attention is also taking place in the online world. There’s a fantastic variety of games on offer. This article will explore this range of games and try to help you find what is best suited to you.

Are you a game show fan?

Online casino games can reference a wide variety of elements from within popular culture. If you visit a casino website for the first time, you will see many games have a strong resemblance to the world of TV game shows, with some even referencing these directly. The visuals and sound on some of these make you feel like you’re in the contestant’s hot seat. There are several interesting examples of this. If you visit the online casino at Paddy Power Games, you will see that one unique game is based on Deal or No Deal. Like the game show adored by the public from 2005 – 2019, it focuses on the players’ attempts to beat the banker.

Showtime Spinner from Cayetano Gaming is a game that takes inspiration from legendary shows like Catchphrase, Wheel of Fortune, and Countdown. Whilst it doesn’t directly reference them, you will recognize the themes throughout your gaming adventure.

Some gamers prefer the classic experience

Research suggests that the most popular casino games are blackjack, poker, and roulette. This popularity is evident online, with some versions providing the game with new and exciting twists on the classic formula. Lightning Roulette essentially takes that more traditional gaming experience and speeds the entire process up. All fans of the game first played in 1796 will love it!

For those preferring that traditional casino experience, you can enjoy games like Classic Roulette or All Bets Blackjack. These games are both developed by Playtech and specify that they remain loyal to the games that have remained popular for several centuries.

Similar to those classic casino games, the evolution and popularity of online bingo have been well documented. In whatever town or city you’re in, a visit to a bingo hall remains a popular activity, and that has also developed a strong presence in the online space.

The never-ending choice

Research from YouGov explores some of the most popular casino and gambling brands across the United States. Each casino listed has a style and atmosphere that will suit different players. That’s the same as the online world. In addition to that, technology is constantly evolving to create new types of games and experiences for players. That could soon start to make that decision even more difficult. It will be fascinating to see what does come next and just how immersive iGaming could become.