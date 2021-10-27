Leonardo is a show about Leonardo da Vinci. The show was created by Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson. It was made in Italy by Lux Vide in collaboration with Rai Fiction, Sony Pictures Entertainment. Alfresco Pictures and RTVE, with Big Light Productions and France Télévisions.

This series is about Leonardo da Vinci. It tells his life with famous paintings. The show also tells the story that is hidden in the painting.

Aidan Turner is back. He is playing a character named Leonardo da Vinci in a new TV show about his life.

A TV series will tell the story of a man. This man does real things but also makes up things that are not true. His work is hard to understand because he says both true and false things. He also has problems with relationships, so do not trust him!

Leonardo has a lot of fans and is launching for Amazon Prime Video, which is like Netflix. He played a character on BBC One’s Poldark and he did really well.

He will be joining an all-star cast. The cast includes Freddie Highmore, Matilda De Angelis, and James D’Arcy.

What are fans expecting from Leonardo Season 1?

Fans of da Vinci can listen to a podcast that talks about facts. It is called the Da Vinci Mythos podcast.

Leonardo will be on TV soon. It will start on April 16th on Amazon Prime Video and Express.co.uk has information about the show’s actors and plot, but it is a secret what they are going to do!

To celebrate the premiere of the high-profile drama, Sony Pictures is launching a podcast about it. It will tell you more stories about what happened in the series.

There will be 8 episodes of the podcast. Sony will release 2 episodes every week. The first episode starts on Friday, April 16th.

A new series will be hosted by Angellica Bell. She will answer any questions about the show and its history, including discussions of da Vinci’s artwork and his sexuality as well as filming during a pandemic.

The podcast will also have interviews of people from the movie, such as Aidan Turner, Freddie Highmore, and Matilda de Angelis. They talk about what it was like to be in the movie.

What is the release date of Leonardo season1?

Leonardo will launch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on Friday 16th April 2021. The new series started filming in December 2019 but hit a snag when COVID-19 began spreading across Europe. The shoot continued until the following August (as reported by Variety).

What is the plot of Leonardo season1?

Leonardo, a genius from Italy in the 1400s, is being investigated by a police officer. The officer is investigating Leonardo’s past to figure out what he has to do with the case.

This show will explore Leonardo da Vinci’s life and how he became a great genius. The show will look at his time as a painter, scientist, and inventor.

The series was created by Sherlock writer Stephen Thompson and The Man in the High Castle’s Frank Spotnitz.

Variety interviewed Spotnitz, who said that he wants to show why da Vinci was so great. He thinks people should understand his work and what made him so different.

Who will be starring in Leonardo season1?

Aidan Turner is going to play Leonardo da Vinci on television. He has not acted on TV since Poldark was finished in 2019. The role seems to have made a big impression on him.

Leonardo Da Vinci made many types of things. He was an actor, too. He played Leonardo Da Vinci in the show. It was lucky for him to play this person because he was really talented and smart. I bet it is fun to act like someone else!

Joining the Leonardo cast, Matilda De Angelis will play da Vinci’s friend Caterina da Cremona. Freddie Highmore will also play Stefano Giraldi, the young police detective investigating da Vinci.

A new movie called Casino Royale has come out. It is about Leonardo da Vinci and his friends. Giancarlo Giannini will play Andrea del Verrocchio. He was a mentor figure to da Vinci, while Leonardo’s own pupil Salaì is to be portrayed by Carlos Cuevas (Merlì).

The last thing I want to say is that James D’Arcy is in the show. He also played in Broadchurch and Agent Carter.