After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki created a new timeline in which he became King. This is the third Marvel show to be set in this alternate reality. The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki.

After receiving abundant praises, the show was renewed for a second season. Loki Season 2 will be the most anticipated series for this year, which will air on Disney+ in 2022 or 2023.

Here’s what we know so far about the second season:

Season 2 of Loki is Under Development

Nevertheless, we at least know that the series has been renewed for a second season and scripts are currently in production. At this point, it is unclear when exactly they will air on Disney+. But we can probably expect them at some point next year or in 2023.

We are expecting the show to begin production in early January 2022.

There’s a lot we don’t know about the upcoming season. But it is undeniable that Loki fans are hoping for a crossover with other MCU characters in the next season.

Tom Hiddleston Reprising His Role as Loki, Who Else?

Aren’t you all excited to see the mischievous most Loki in the next season? We sure are.

As a show that has gotten positive reviews from critics and fans alike. We can expect Loki Season Two to be just as amazing! While there have been no plot leaks yet for this second outing of the series. It is safe to say that Disney+ will continue with its strategy of releasing only one episode per week.

Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as Loki in the new season. And with him, we expect more mischief and drama of course! On the other hand, there are a few other names in the speculations for season 2.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes

Owen Wilson as Mobius

These are a few of the cast members who might be back in season two. But for now, we will have to wait patiently because there are no other confirmed reports of who might be joining the cast. Jack Veal was seen as a kid Loki. And we might want to see him once again.

The variants of Loki that were part of season 1 can be reprising their roles. But since this is a second season. Though there are chances of some new characters appearing.

Season 1 Ended with Cliffhangers and Many, Many, Many, Questions!

We all are excited to see what’s in the store for season 2. Season 1 was epic and bagged great reviews. The season finale left a cliffhanger and many unanswered questions. Fans are looking forward to seeing what happens next in the second season!

Though there has been no official announcement yet regarding when we can expect Loki Season Two. It’ll be here before you know it!

Season 1 had a cataclysmic event that sets up the multiverse’s return. However, this will be connected directly to the events in the upcoming Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness. Loki might take a while to premiere season 2.

Loki Season 2 is Everything We Need in MCU

Season 1 was a success and a cliffhanger ending has left fans wanting more. If everything runs in the schedule, we are hoping to have a promo by the end of 2022.

Undoubtedly, MCU has other bigger projects lined up for the next couple of years. Loki’s season two might not get an official release date until 2022 or early 2023 at best.

Although, we will be waiting for new updates to drop in. This is the MCU we are talking about. They have a lot on their sleeves and they know what to do when it comes to keeping us entertained.

Loki has been a powerful character from the start, but he also knows how to be vulnerable at times. His complicated nature will keep fans on their toes every time something new unfolds!