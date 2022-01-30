If you’re a fan of My Brilliant Friend, then you’re in for a treat. HBO has just announced that the long-awaited third season of the series is set to air in 2022. The Neapolitan Novels by Elena Ferrante tell the story of two women, Elena and Lila, from their childhood in Naples through to adulthood. The first season was released in November 2018 and was an instant hit, garnering critical acclaim. If you haven’t seen it yet, now is the perfect time to binge-watch!

Is there any trailer?

Yes, we have it. My Brilliant Friend Season 3 has released the trailer ad you can watch it on Youtube.

What is the series about?

As HBO describes the “drama series follows Elena Greco, a now-elderly woman who discovers the most important friend in her life, Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo, has disappeared. An author immersed in a house full of books, Elena starts writing the story of her and Lila’s tempestuous friendship.”

Let’s see what is the director saying?

The first two seasons, directed mostly by Saverio Costanzo. However, the director of the third season is Daniele Luchetti.“I’ve always been a film buff and am very taken by how John Cassavetes worked with actors,” Luchetti told Variety during the shoot. “In tackling this season, even though I had very well-written dialogues, I tried to put the main actors in a situation where they had more freedom — the type of freedom that is born from American cinema of the 1970s,” he said.

Luchetti further says, “We worked a lot on subtexts, on building character, on the character arcs. I even got special staff to train the actors so that something unexpected could happen on set, which is what cinema in those years did: put the spectator in front of something unexpected.”

When is the third season coming?

The third season is coming on the screens on Feb. 28 debuting on HBO and HBO Max.

The cast of My Brilliant Friend’ Season 3

“First of all, it was important to stick with the same [physical] characters. But also [the actors have] grown. There is a visible maturity in their expressions, in their attitudes,” he told Variety. “We have made the most of this wonderful enrichment that Gaia and Margherita bring, and also other characters. It’s not a fallback solution; it gives more depth. We see them grow live on screen.”The series will include Margherita Mazzucco as Elena, Gaia Girace as Raffaella, Anna Rita Vitolo as Immacolata Greco, Luca Gallone as Vittorio Greco, among others.

Critic review of My Brilliant Friend’

For season one

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has a 93% “certified fresh” rating with an average score of 8.41 out of 10 based on 55 reviews. The site’s critical consensus is, “My Brilliant Friend is an expansive epic that gleans rapturous beauty from the most desolate of circumstances, but it is the intimacy between the central duo – and the remarkable performances that bring them to life – that audiences will remember most vividly”.

The Guardian stated “How revolutionary it still feels to see female friendship explored onscreen in this way. It goes without saying that it takes the Bechdel test and turns it into ragù.”

For season 2

On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season has a 100% “certified fresh” rating with an average score of 9.5 out of 10 based on 14 reviews. The site’s critical consensus is, “Gorgeously shot and full of incredible performances, My Brilliant Friend’s second season expands its small world with rich results.”

First Look at Season 3… My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay. #mybrilliantfriend pic.twitter.com/tvEjvJC30m — My Brilliant Friend (@BrilliantFriend) June 23, 2021

Why you should watch My Brilliant Friend?

If you haven’t watched My Brilliant Friend yet, then you’re missing out on one of the most beautifully written and well-acted TV shows around. The first two seasons are now available to watch on HBO, so there’s no excuse not to get caught up before the third season airs. So make sure you don’t miss out on this incredible drama. My Brilliant Friend is one of those rare TV shows that will stay with you long after you’ve finished watching it. Season three is definitely something that viewers should look forward to. It’s set to explore some of the most important aspects of life – love, loss, and friendship. These themes have made My Brilliant Friend one of the most popular TV shows of all time.