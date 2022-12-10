The 78th National Sufi Devotional Poetism (Mushaira) was conducted on 09-12-2022 at Astana e Maqdoom u Ilahi under the presidentship of Hazrat Sayyed Shah Aarifulla Hussaini Chistiul Qadri sahab on the occasion of Urs e shareef of Hazrat Khaja Sayed Shah Arifulla Mohammed Mohammadul Husaini Chisti ul Qadiri, in this Mushaira as a chief guest of Mushaira P.V Midhun Reddy Indian politician who is the current Member of Parliament member of Lok Sabha from representing Rajampet constituency. He is a the panel speaker of Lok Sabha representing the YSR Congress Party and YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha floor Leader, express his feelings about the ethics and the faith and belief of not only muslim community but also the other community who magnificently attached with this Dargah Shareef is paying main role of peace and harmony.

maqbool ahmed maqbool, imam qasim saqi, arif munna, mahmood shahid and saheb

Ameen Peer Dargah (Asthana-e-Mugdoom Illahi Dargah Complex) is also popularly known as “Badi Dargah” or “Pedda Daragah” in Kadapa The sufiana feel of Kadapa is because of presence of this century old mausoleum that is believed to fulfill every wish of the pilgrimages who pay a visit to this place. It is the one and only dargah in the state that attracts people of various religions and cultures. Many people from all over the country including celebrities and politicians also visit this place frequently. It is believed that whoever makes a wish here, gets it granted.

In this mushaira on Tarhi misra “Tera Jamal hamari nazar me rehta hai”, all India efficient and eminent ,famous poets Janab Jowahar Kanpuri,Janab Azm Shakiri,Janab Altaf Zia ,Bequd Lakhnawi,Janab Charan Sing,Janab Khursheed Haidar,Janab Sardar Saleem , Janb Ibraheem Khan Ayaz , Janab Arif Munna , Janab Nadeem Shad ,Janab Shamshuddin ,Janab Mahamood Shahid , Janab Noon Meem Jalib, Janab Maqbool Ahamed , Janab Dr. Imam Qasim Saqi participated and paid their meticulous poetry in their own style , Janab Sardar Saleem , anchored the whole mushaira with his versatility manner. The mushaira ended with Salam e Rasool at 3 am .