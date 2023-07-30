Padmini Ekadashi is an auspicious day in Hinduism that falls on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha or the waxing phase of the moon during the Adhik Mahina or Purushottam Masam, the 13th month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Padmini Ekadashi is on July 29, 2023, which is a Saturday.

This day is considered very significant for Lord Vishnu’s devotees. On this day, devotees observe a strict fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. They also perform various rituals and follow certain customs to seek the blessings of the Lord.

Here are some frequently asked questions about Padmini Ekadashi 2023:

Q: What is the significance of Padmini Ekadashi?

A: Padmini Ekadashi is considered a very promising day in Hinduism. It is believed that observing a fast and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day can help one attain salvation and eliminate all sins. It is also said that those who observe this fast with devotion can receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu and achieve success in their personal and professional life.

Q: When is Padmini Ekadashi 2023?

A: Padmini Ekadashi 2023 is on July 29, 2023, which is a Saturday.

Q: What are the timings for Padmini Ekadashi 2023? A: According to the Hindu calendar, Padmini Ekadashi 2023 starts at 02:51 PM on July 28, 2023, and ends at 01:05 PM on July 29, 2023.

Q: What is the Vrat Katha for Padmini Ekadashi?

A: The Vrat Katha for Padmini Ekadashi is the story of a king named Mahijit who was very devoted to Lord Vishnu. He observed the fast of Padmini Ekadashi with great devotion and received the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Devotees recite the Vrat Katha on this day to seek the blessings of the Lord.

Q: What are the rituals and customs followed on Padmini Ekadashi?

A: On Padmini Ekadashi, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. They then observe a strict fast and abstain