Palms Casino Resort is now all set for a much bigger launch as they are now set to open the casino once more after shutting down for two years. There is so much to expect from the casino as they aim to cater a lot of customers and make up for the lost time in the industry.

Palms in Las Vegas is now on the verge of opening its gates to the public with fireworks on April 27 as announced by its property leaders. It has been some time since the casino was open to the public after its $600 million renovation program in 2019.

The casino was sold to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for $650 million and has been closed since March 18, 2020 amidst the pandemic. Palms is now on its way to cater customers on a much bigger scale similar to how Casino Days India provides a superb gaming experience with its wide variety of games.

Now that Palms is off to a new era with a new owner, it is safe to say that a lot of bettors are hoping to make the most of their time and wagers to get a win in this casino. No one would waste their chance to score big winnings in a snap.

Palms Casino Resort’s two dark years

Las Vegas is known to be an iconic destination for a lot of casino bettors, and one can say that they have missed Palms so much. The two-year hiatus is clearly a reason for one to say that the company has gone dark, and a lot of people are still hoping to come up with fresh experiences in the casino.

Their rest for two years has been a result of the pandemic. There are no customers to tend to and there are no consistent laws for casinos to operate at full capacity. This even led to the rise of many online casinos, which means that it may be a challenge for Palms and other land-based casinos to operate as they used to.

The casino resort is one of the most popular land-based casinos in the world. Palms opening its doors means that it could even spark a huge comeback for the whole gambling industry. After all, it has been some time since land-based casinos have seen a surge in the number of players.

What to expect from Palms Casino Resort

The renovation may have been the most anticipated part of the casino’s return. After all, it is not every day that one can see a big comeback of a known land-based casino. There is already a refreshed casino floor that will have a new slot and table game layout to begin with.

On top of that, a total of 14 movie theatres inside the resort have been redone with new reclining seats to provide comfort to their guests. Rooms will be available for booking starting April 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is even a new rewards program known as the Club Serrano. A sportsbook is also added for those who are interested in betting on sports, which means that players can make the most of their chances on both casino and sports wagers.

That says a lot about the new additions to Palms. Many of the intricacies that the casino is known for will remain. This includes the nine themed suites and a piece of contemporary artwork from Damien Hirst at Unknown Bar, which is a 13-foot-long tiger shark divided into three parts within a steel tank.

Just like how Casino Days India has proved to be a reliable casino in the online gambling industry, it is easy to say that Palms will surely make its way back as a leading casino among land-based companies.