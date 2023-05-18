As a pet owner, you want to do everything you can to ensure that your furry friend stays healthy and happy. While regular exercise and preventative care can go a long way in promoting your pet’s overall wellbeing, unexpected illnesses and injuries can still occur. That’s where pet insurance comes in. Pet insurance can protect unexpected veterinary expenses financially, but what about routine care? In this article, we’ll explore routine care coverage options available with pet insurance and what’s covered and not.

Routine Care Coverage Options

Routine care coverage, or wellness coverage, is an optional add-on to most pet insurance policies. This coverage typically covers preventative care services like vaccinations, wellness exams, and dental cleanings. Some policies may also cover other routine services, such as spaying and neutering, flea and tick prevention, and heartworm prevention.

Routine care coverage can help offset the cost of preventative care, which can add up over time. By investing in routine care coverage, you can help ensure that your pet receives the preventative care they need to stay healthy.

What’s Covered

The specific services covered under routine care coverage will vary depending on the policy. However, some common covered services include:

Vaccinations

Routine care coverage may cover the cost of vaccinations for common illnesses such as rabies, distemper, and parvovirus.

Wellness Exams

Routine care coverage may cover the cost of routine wellness exams, which can help detect potential health issues before they become more serious.

Dental Cleanings

Routine care coverage may cover the cost of routine dental cleanings, which can help prevent dental disease and promote overall health.

Spaying and Neutering

Some pet insurance policies may cover the cost of spaying and neutering, which can help prevent certain types of cancer and behavioral issues.

What’s Not Covered

While routine care coverage can help offset the cost of preventative care services, there are some services that are typically not covered. These may include:

Pre-existing Conditions

Most pet insurance policies do not cover pre-existing conditions, which are conditions that existed before the policy was purchased.

Non-Routine Care

Routine care coverage is specifically designed to cover preventative care services, not services related to unexpected illnesses or injuries.

Cosmetic Procedures

Most pet insurance policies do not cover cosmetic procedures, such as tail docking or ear cropping.

Conclusion

Routine care coverage can be a valuable add-on to your pet insurance policy, helping to offset the cost of preventative care services. However, it’s essential to understand what’s covered and what’s not before purchasing a policy. By doing your research and choosing a policy that meets your pet’s specific needs, you can help ensure that your furry friend stays healthy and happy for years to come.

FAQs

Is routine care coverage necessary for all pets?

Routine care coverage is not necessary for all pets. However, it can be a valuable add-on for pet owners who want to offset the cost of preventative care services.

Can routine care coverage be added to an existing policy?

Yes, routine care coverage can often be added to an existing pet insurance policy. Contact your insurance provider for more information.

Are there any age restrictions for routine care coverage?

Age restrictions for routine care coverage will vary depending on the policy. Some policies may have age restrictions or require a waiting period before coverage begins.

How much does routine care coverage cost?

The cost of routine care coverage will depend on the policy and the specific coverage options selected. Expect to pay an additional monthly or annual fee for this coverage.