Bringing a puppy home calls for a lot of work. Initially, you will spend a lot of time with your puppy and some money to get all the stuff that makes them comfortable. However, the biggest investment that your puppy wants is the love you give them every day, and they will repay it tenfold. Almost all the puppies are attractive, loving, and adorable, but they are also very smart. They also need mental stimulation to keep their brains active so they don’t get bored and eventually become destructive.

Like we plan how much time, effort, and money goes into raising a child, the same process applies to raising your new furry friend. We often think, how much trouble can a little puppy be? But raising a dog is not as simple as it looks. The article discusses some tried and tested ways that ensure your home is ready for your new pup:

Do You Need a Puppy?

Before you adopt/buy a puppy, you must make sure if you’re ready or not to take this responsibility. Consider:

Your living style. How much time do you spend at home? Do you have ample free time for your new pet? Do you already have pets that add to the risk of injury or harm to your new puppy?

Members of the family. Are all the family members comfortable with bringing the new pet home ? Especially if you have kids at home, you may want to teach them how to interact with the new pet.

Your finances. Puppies are expensive! They need food, supplies, and veterinarian care from the very first day until they are fully grown. It could cost thousands of dollars throughout their lifetime. It is one of the main reasons why most people avoid bringing a pet home.

Research and Be Sure What Breed You Want

Puppies of all breeds are adorable, making it a daunting task to select one for your home. But, before you fall in love with a particular breed, research to find which dog suits best with your lifestyle. For example, having a small breed can be the best option if you love traveling. However, if you have children at home, a medium to large dog breed would be a justified option. These dogs tend to have gentle temperaments around children.

You must also be careful if you already have some pets at home. Bringing a new pet can bring jealousy in existing pets, leading to aggressive behavior. Be sure to bring a puppy that could mix with your existing pets and also that your existing pets accept him comfortably. If you do not have any pets currently but have plans to bring some in the future, plan accordingly. It is worth considering which breeds would make good companions around other pets.

Once you have finalized your decision on the puppy breed, it is time to find an ideal dog breeder or a dog shelter that has the puppies available. Buying a puppy can be tricky as some sellers only concentrate on selling while ignoring getting the pups checked by a vet. However, some breeders try scamming innocent buyers into paying big bucks for dogs that are not theirs.

Ensure You Introduce the Pup to Your Home at the Right Time

How do you decide the best time to bring a new pet home? First, the ideal time is when you have enough time to spare and play with your new pet. So, if you plan to go out of town shortly, make sure you appoint someone to take care of them during that time. Also, if no one is around to watch your pet while you are at work, then now is not the best time to get a pup home.

However, despite these situations, if you still want to move forward and bring a pup home, here are a few things that you should consider:

Puppies are attention seekers and want a lot of your time. Avoid bringing a pet home if you have some important upcoming projects. Also, have some cash ready for a visit to the veterinarian if any unusual thing happens; believe me, it will.

Do not ignore puppy training. Be sure that your puppy is house trained before bringing them home. If not done properly, there are chances of accidents happening, which no one wants. Make rules and convey them to everyone at home. Puppies need to be directed according to the rules you have made for your home; it helps them get home-ready. However, as the puppy grows, you can have changes to the rules accordingly.

Get All the Necessary Stuff Before the Puppy Arrives

Make a list of all the stuff you want for your new pet and get them before the puppy arrives. You do not want to rush to a pet store when your dog comes home in the late evening. Here are a few essential things that you must have beforehand:

Crate: This is where your pup will spend most of their time while he is in his new home. Consider buying a good quality crate with good ventilation and enough room to move around.

Collar and Leash: These are important stuff to have and help you take your puppy outside quickly if any emergency happens. A leash and collar keep your pet close to you and avoid the hassles of chasing them if they are not tied to a leash.

Food and Water Bowl: Make sure you buy high-quality food and water bowls; PetCareRx has a good range and sells them at affordable rates. Always opt for stainless steel or ceramic products over plastic bowls. Ceramic and SS bowls would not leach chemicals into their contents over time, while plastic ones might.

Nutritious Food and Medicine Supplies: Consult a vet before you buy anything you feed your pet, whether food or medicine. Vets are experts in their field and know what food your pet needs and in what quantity. They can also recommend what extra medical supplements you can give your pup to ensure their healthy life.

Ensure You Make Your House Puppy-Proof

It is necessary to puppy-proof your house, especially if you want to train your dog to be well-behaved. Not all puppies are naughty or evil; it is just that they do not know how to react because of their innocence. If you want your puppy to be trained to be a good dog, ensure that you have a safe learning environment for them at home. As pet parents, it becomes our responsibility to provide them with all the opportunities they need while being taught how things will go in the human world.

We often do not bother to clean the mess our little fluffy friend created around the house and enjoy more time playing with him. To avoid these things, it is a good option to prepare your home to be puppy-proof to make them comfortable and organize things quickly after some good playful times.

Make a Routine and Stick to It

A routine is important for your puppy to help them feel secure. It will also help your pup to avoid housebreaking. Start associating certain activities, places, and timings with urinating/defecating.

Make a proper schedule for feeding, exercise, and sleeping. Always remember that a puppy requires three meals daily in addition to a couple of snack breaks in between. Apart from food, puppies need regular exercise, which will also increase in intensity as they age.

An ideal schedule ensures that your puppy is fed on time daily, has a proper sleeping time fixed at night, and wakes up when it is time to play outside or do some training exercises.

Puppies Bring Joy Along with Stress, But Above Tips Can Help.

Bringing a puppy home can be exciting but can also add to your stress levels. It is because so many questions will come to your mind, like what your dog needs, how much time you can spare for them, and do you require a pet currently. To be honest, upbringing and caring for a pet can be a tedious task. However, the hard work will pay off later if you spend some time and money to train your puppy.

Being a pet parent is a great responsibility. If you plan to bring a puppy home, you must be ready to care for them.