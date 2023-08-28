Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a Hindu festival celebrating siblings’ bond. The festival is traditionally celebrated on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha within the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. This year, however, there is a dilemma regarding whether to celebrate the festival on either the 30th or 31st of August, as Rakhi will be celebrated for two days in 2023.

Understanding the Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a significant festival in Hindu culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and other parts of the Indian subcontinent. The festival involves sisters tying protective threads, known as Rakhis, around the wrists of their brothers, who in turn promise to protect and support their sisters throughout their lives.

The festival has a long and rich history, dating back to ancient times. According to legend, the goddess Laxmi tied a Rakhi around the wrist of King Bali, and in return asked for the release of Lord Vishnu, who Bali had captured. The king agreed, and Lord Vishnu was freed. Since then, the festival has been celebrated as a symbol of the bond between siblings, and the promise of protection and support.

Why is Rakhi Celebrated for Two Days in 2023?

This year, there is a dilemma regarding whether to celebrate Rakhi on the 30th or 31st of August, as the festival will be celebrated for two days. According to Hindustan Times, the festival will be celebrated on both days due to the position of the moon and the lunar calendar.

The festival traditionally falls on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha within the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. However, this year, the full moon will occur on the 30th of August, while the Shravan month will end on the 31st of August. As a result, the festival will be celebrated on both days, giving siblings the opportunity to celebrate and strengthen

ADVERTISEMENT