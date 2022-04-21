This #RIPYandere is into the trend and we all have seen this on twitter and twitter is flooded with this hastag. Well, we do not have to worry, no one has died and to those who do not know who is Yandere dev, he is a 32 year old game developer. Since, he is noticed, his reputation remained full of controversies and on the other hand, he has also been in the news because of these controversies. He is famous because of his creation, he had created a game and this is modelled on reality in which users will be underage schoolgirl. The whole game has been designed in most interesting way.

What is the YandereDev Controversy about now?

Since he had created game he was noticed but at the same time he became part of many controversies. This hastag which is trending now is because of his various controversies but he is alive but many are confused about why this is happening. But this 32 years old game developer is getting involved in many other controversies and his original name is Alex. But the game which he created is seriously quiet shocking because it seems like he is an irresponsible citizen and cares less about the society. This game of which we are talking and discussing is the game promoting murder of the school children.

Many children play this game and it obviously will influence their mind. Other games are more responsible at least and in this game, the characters are about school girl and also the game is about murdering school children. Many game critics said on this game that it is not good from the perspective of children because it is going to impact lives of children. Game critics said so many things that games should be for the entertainment and it should be full of fun. These games will provoke and motivate children to commit suicide in fact many even tried this. And this is also spoiling decorum of the society and future of children.

Reaction of people on this

Reaction of people is coming out full of concern and outrage and this shows people are more concern about their lives. This game has ended so many innocent lives in vain and children getting involved into it. This is also running lives and that is why, this hastag is running many lives. So not just critics but also people across the world is protesting it and that is why, they created a hastag on the name of this game developer. And they are tagging him #RIPYandereDev and it is creating a tough situations in the lives of people.

Views on the games

So yes, this was necessary people need to raise their voice otherwise, it may create much chaos in the society and people will soon become part of such things. Yandere has created something which should not be created on the name of game and if people give it more support many lives will go in vain. This was necessary to raise their voice to maintain the decorum of the society. The purpose of this hastag is to end this game and aware people about what is happening because there are so many people. Many people even do not care, so this hastag is to bring awareness in the lives of those people and this hastag is trending on twitter too. So also tag people and make people aware about it whoever is around you and use this hastag to end such kind of games.