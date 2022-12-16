Attorney General Letitia James defended herself against allegations she dragged her feet investigating sexual harassment allegations against top aide Ibrahim Kahn Wednesday as one of the accusers publicly spoke out on the controversy.

She said Khan touched her inappropriately after a Brooklyn fundraiser and kissed her against her will.

James denies the accusations, saying her office acted quickly when the assault was brought to its attention. The assault happened at a fundraiser when Khan got Quintanar alone outside after claiming the venue was too loud.

One of the women who accused Kahn of unwanted sexual advances worked as press secretary for James up until June 2021, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

She said Khan touched her inappropriately after a Brooklyn fundraiser and kissed her against her will.

She charges that James took more care to protect Khan than the women who accused him of abuse.

The assault happened at a fundraiser when Khan got Quintanar alone outside after claiming the venue was too loud. Once alone, Khan “rested the weight of his hand on Quintanar’s shoulder, and shoved his face forward aggressively to kiss her, without saying a word,” the suit claims.

New York Attorney General Letitia James defended herself against allegations she dragged her feet investigating sexual harassment allegations against top aide Ibrahim Kahn Wednesday as one of the accusers publicly spoke out on the controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT