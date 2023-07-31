On the night of August 30th, skywatchers worldwide were treated to a rare astronomical event – the Super Blue Sturgeon Moon. The event was a combination of three lunar phenomena: a full moon, a supermoon, and a blue moon.

The term “blue moon” is commonly used to describe a second full moon that occurs within a calendar month. This year’s blue moon occurred on August 30th, making it the month’s second full moon. The term “supermoon” refers to a full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. The Super Blue Sturgeon Moon was exceptionally close to Earth, at a distance of 222,043 miles.

Skywatchers worldwide could witness the stunning sight of the bright, full moon shining in the night sky. The Super Blue Sturgeon Moon was exceptional because it was the closest, biggest, and brightest full supermoon of 2023.

The event was named the “Sturgeon Moon” by Native American tribes because it coincides with the time of year when sturgeon fish are most abundant in North American waters. The Super Blue Sturgeon Moon was a rare and beautiful sight that won’t be seen again until 2026.

Many people took to social media to share their photos and videos of the Super Blue Sturgeon Moon, expressing their awe and wonder at the natural phenomenon. The event served as a reminder of the beauty and power of the natural world, and the importance of taking time to appreciate and marvel at it.

ADVERTISEMENT