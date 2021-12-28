The Battle at Lake Changjin is a story of forgotten history. The war that erupted in 1950 between the United States and China still has repercussions today, but it’s often overshadowed by the Vietnam War or World War II. The Battle of Lake Changjin tells this overlooked chapter of Korean history from the perspective of those who lived through it – American soldiers, United Nations forces, Chinese troops, and more. The Battle at Lake Changjin is a look into an important piece of world history that people would do well to remember. The Battle at Lake Changjin is written by Lan Xiaolong and Huang Jianxin and has become the most expensive film made in Chinese history with a budget of a whopping $200 million. The movie has become the highest-grossing film in Chinese cinema history and the highest-grossing non-English film.

The Battle at Lake Changjin: what it is?

The movie tells the story of the Korean War from a Chinese perspective. The authors interviewed more than 100 people who fought in the war, and their work provides an unparalleled look at one of the most important yet overlooked conflicts of the 20th century. The movie depicts the string of events that happened during the war from 27 November – 13 December 1950. The battle took place between US and China in freezing weather conditions. The movie had been commissioned by the publicity department of the Chinese Communist Party and announced as part of the 100th Anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Battle at Lake Changjin : Release Date

The movie The Battle at Lake Changjin was scheduled to be released on August 5, 2021. But, due to the pandemic situation, it was delayed. The film has finally been premiered on September 21, 2021, at the 11th Beijing International Film Festival.

‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ Review: A Patriotic Chinese View of the Korean War https://t.co/wRuhxQbGzF — Variety (@Variety) December 27, 2021

The Battle at Lake Changjin: Cast

Wu Jing and Jackson Yee are the main characters of the movie. Wu Jing is playing Wu Qianli, commander of the 7th Company. Jackson Yee is playing Wu Wanli.

Other artists include:

The movie has been directed by Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark, and Dante Lam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Lee as Colonel Allan MacLean

John F. Cruz as Major General Oliver P. Smith

C.T./Gao Mingyu Evans as Major General Edward Almond

Duan Yihong as Tan Ziwei

Zhu Yawen as Mei Sheng

Li Chen as Yu Congrong

Hu Jun as Lei Suisheng

Elvis Han as Ping He

What is the cast saying about The Battle at Lake Changjin?

Wu Jing and Jackson Yee said that The Battle at Lake Changjin is a great honor for them; they hope the audience will like it. Chen Kaige said, “The Battle at Lake Changjin is a great Chinese-American co-production. The cooperation between the two countries’ film industries has been very smooth, and I believe it will set a good example for future collaborations.” Tsui Hark said that The Battle at Lake Changjin is not only about patriotism but also about human nature and relationships. “It’s an important story to tell, especially in today’s world,” he said. Dante Lam commented on the cast: “All of these actors are extremely professional and dedicated. They worked hard to bring this epic story to life.”

Is The Battle at Lake Changjin worth watching?

The movie is about the US-China military history that you must know. The movie The Battle at Lake Changjin tells you this story. It is one of the most epic movies in 2021 with its large-scale production, top stars, and director Dante Lam’s exquisite craftsmanship. The battle scenes look spectacular because they were shot on location in China and Korea. The cast carries itself confidently through a well-paced script that brings to life true events from history while maintaining an authentic feel throughout despite some early hiccups with acting talent during the casting process. If you are into war epics or just want to see something different than your usual romcoms, then The Battle At Lake Changjian will be worth checking out! The director Dante Lam makes his return after winning Best Action Choreography. His work titles like Beast Stalker, Operation Red Sea, Guarding Our City. As a result, all eyes are now fixed upon this upcoming film that has been described as an action-packed drama about one of history’s greatest untold stories. So, don’t forget to watch The Battle at Lake Changjin.