The Day of Ashura, also known as Yawm Ashura, is a significant day in the Islamic calendar. It falls on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The day of Ashura has a special significance in the history of Islam and is celebrated differently worldwide. In this article, we will discuss the significance of the day of Ashura, the importance of fasting, Dua, and how to pray Namaz-e-Ashurah at home.

Significance of the Day of Ashura The day of Ashura is significant for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. For Sunni Muslims, it is a day of fasting and remembrance of the Prophet Musa (Moses) and his followers being saved by Allah from the Pharaoh of Egypt. For Shia Muslims, it is a day of mourning and remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Fasting on the Day of Ashura Fasting on the day of Ashura is highly recommended in Islam. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “Fasting the day of Ashura, I hope that Allah will accept it as expiation for the year that went before.” (Reported by Muslim, 1976). Fasting on the day of Ashura is also a way to show solidarity with the suffering of Imam Hussain and his companions.

Dua on the Day of Ashura Dua, or supplication, is an important part of the day of Ashura. Muslims are encouraged to make dua on this day, asking Allah for forgiveness, guidance, and blessings. One of the most famous duas recited on the day of Ashura is the Ziyarat Ashura, a prayer that is recited to pay respects to Imam Hussain and his companions.

How to Pray Namaz-e-Ashurah at Home Namaz-e-Ashurah is a special prayer recited on Ashura’s day. It is a four-rakat prayer that is performed after the Zuhr prayer. Here is how to pray Namaz-e-Ashurah at home:

Make wudu (ablution) and prepare for prayer. Recite the intention (niyyah) for Namaz-e-Ashurah. Recite Surah Al-Fatiha

Recite Surah Al-Ikhlas (Qul Huwallahu Ahad) in the first rakat. Recite Surah Al-Kafirun in the second rakat. Recite Surah Al-Falaq in the third rakat. Recite Surah An-Nas in the fourth rakat. After the fourth rakat, recite the Ziyarat Ashura. End the prayer with the tasbih (subhanAllah), tahmid (alhamdulillah), and takbir (Allahu Akbar) three times each.

FAQs about the Day of Ashura

Is it mandatory to fast on the day of Ashura? Fasting on the day of Ashura is not compulsory, but it is highly recommended in Islam. Can I break my fast on the day of Ashura? Yes, you can break your fast on the day of Ashura if you have a valid reason, such as illness or travel. Can I pray Namaz-e-Ashurah at home? Yes, you can pray Namaz-e-Ashurah at home. A recommended prayer can be performed individually or in a congregation. What is the significance of the Ziyarat Ashura? The Ziyarat Ashura is a prayer that is recited to pay respects to Imam Hussain and his companions. It is a way to remember their sacrifice and to seek their intercession with Allah.

In conclusion, the day of Ashura is significant in the Islamic calendar. Muslims worldwide observe this day differently, but fasting, Dua, and Namaz-e-Ashurah are some of the most common practices. By fasting and praying on this day, Muslims show their love and devotion to Allah and remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his companions. May Allah accept our prayers and grant us His blessings on this day and always.