Mr. Abdul Haq Mohammadi bin Muhammad Sarwar Mohammadi, may God bless him and grant him peace, passed away on October 24, 2022, at 4:15 am, in charge of the Masjid of Fateh Darwaza of Jamia Masjid Ahl Hadith, Secretary of Jamia Sumia, may God be pleased with him, and member of the Citizen Jamiat Ahl Hadith.

To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return… May Allah forgive uncle’s human misdeeds and grant him a high place in Jannat al-Fros… Amen. The funeral prayer, God willing, will be offered at Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith, Fateh Darwaza, Hyderabad after the Isha prayer, and the burial will take place in the adjoining graveyard. (Isha prayer 8:15 pm)

For more details contact: 9700413739