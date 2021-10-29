Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are producing The Wheel of Time, a contemporary tale set in a huge, epic world where magic is real but only women can utilize it, from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck writer Rafe Judkins as showrunner and executive producer.

Ahead of the debut of the program, Mat is renewing his fantasy series for a second season. Production on season one in the Czech Republic has come to an end. Here’s everything we know about The Wheel Of Time’s upcoming second season.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Trailer Details:

In a new sneak peek from The Wheel of Time, which was released on Friday during the Amazon Prime adaptation’s New York Comic-Con panel, Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine makes an unforgettable but amiable enough arrival.

Here’s the trailer of season 2 of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Production Details:

It’s the newest market in a long line of Robert Jordan’s novels being adapted, which has been in development for 20 years and was ordered to series by Amazon in October 2018. The epidemic caused delays in the production of the drama, similar to many other series.

Red Eagle Entertainment’s Mike Weber and Ted Field, Radar Pictures’ Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will executive produce. Briesewitz will helm the first two installments, with Rosamund Pike producing and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson consulting producers.

About The Wheel of Time:

Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and powerful all-female organization known as the ‘Aes Sedai,’ arrives in the tiny town of Two Rivers in this fantasy drama about female power.

She sets out on an unlikely quest for the Dragon Reborn, who may save or destroy humanity, with five young men and women, one of whom is said to be the Dragon Reborn.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Cast Details:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine an Aes Sedai

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran

Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor

Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif an Aes Sedai

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa

Daryl McCormack as Aram

Narinder Samra as Raen

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani an Aes Sedai

Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon

Taylor Napier as Maksim

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale an Aes Sedai

Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon

Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon

Mandi Symonds as Daise Congar

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin al’Vere

Michael Tuahine as Bran al’Vere

David Sterne as Cenn Buie

Abdul Salis as Eamon Valda

Stuart Graham as Geofram Bornhald

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche an Aes Sedai and the Amyrlin Seat

Clare Perkins as Kerene Nagashi an Aes Sedai

Peter Franzén as Stepin

Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell

Jennifer K Preston as Mistress Grinwell

Darren Clarke as Basel Gill

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Plot Speculations:

Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series is based on one of the most famous and long-lasting fantasy series of all time, inspired by Robert Jordan’s original fourteen books. It takes place in a vast, epic world where magic exists, and only certain females are capable of utilizing it.

The plot follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, as she comes to Two Rivers, a small town in the Borderlands. There, she goes on a perilous global trip with five young men and women who will either save or destroy humanity, one of whom is foretold to be the Dragon Reborn.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Latest Interviews:

“The confidence Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time throughout the whole process of making this series has been incredible to observe,” says Rafe Judkins. “Getting a second season order before the first season has even aired is such a vote of confidence in our work and the property itself that we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue living and working in Robert Jordan’s world.

“This home has been a favorite of mine since I was a teenager, and seeing it come to life with the materials to make it true to what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for other fans of the books to see. Season 2 only adds to the world we created in Season 1″ Rafe Judkins added.

“The Wheel of Time is a beloved fantasy series written by Robert Jordan, regarded for his rich world and varied characters,” said Amazon Studios’ Co-Head of Television Vernon Sanders. “With this project, Rafe and his crew have demonstrated Amazon Studios’ dedication to delivering something extraordinary for die-hard fans all over the world. We wanted our Prime Video clients to be happy that a second season was already in the works so they would know the adventure would go on.”

“From the moment we presented the Amazon Studios team, we knew they shared our enthusiasm for this fantastic project based on Robert Jordan’s series of best-selling novels, and that we were all creating something very unique and special,” said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television.

Jeff Frost added by saying, “Receiving a second season pickup just as we wrapped Season 1 demonstrates their dedication and confidence in this series. We can’t wait for people all around the world to discover the enchantment that Rafe, our other talented producers, Rosamund, and the rest of the cast and crew have brought to life.”