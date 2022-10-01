On September 12th, 2022, iOS 16 was finally released to iPhone users. If you want to know how to get the most out of gaming on the new iOS platform, then make sure to bookmark this guide.

iOS 16 is one of Apple’s biggest updates to date.

It brings a whole host of awesome new features, such as:

Customizable lock screens

Stylized date and time

Fresh widgets

On top of all this, it’s now possible to use SharePlay support in the Game Centre, which has been in demand for a long time.

Of course, when people install the new iOS 16 update, one of the first things they’re going to do is play their favorite games, with almost 300,000 of them available to choose from the app store. Not to mention, it’s also super easy to play games through Safari (and other mobile browsers), which is discussed in this guide, too.

Test Out New Games

To kick off the new iOS 16 era, it’s only right that you try some new games that you might not have heard of before.

Online roulette games

There’s a variety of casino roulette games to choose from right now. They’re proving to be popular with all kinds of iPhone users, from iPhone 8 to iPhone 13 owners. Naturally, casino roulette games allow people to play with real money, so you’ll easily be able to make deposits due to each iPhone’s easy user interface. If you aren’t a fan of roulette games, you can try other casino-related options, such as video poker and online slots.

Online puzzle games

Online puzzle games are also causing quite the craze at the moment. Wordle is an excellent example of this and is popular with both everyday people and business professionals who like to play it in the office.

If you want to play Wordle, head to your mobile browser (whether that’s Safari or Chrome) and bookmark it. This way, you can easily access it at the beginning and end of each day. Sudoku is another popular puzzle game.

Battle royale games

The battle royale genre is incredibly popular in the iPhone app store.

Clash Royale, PUBG Mobile, and Apex Legends Mobile are all good choices, so make sure to check them out if you can.

Clear Your Old Storage

iOS 16 is making it easier to manage your iPhone storage, which means now is the best time to clear out those old files, photos, and videos you no longer need.

If you have a ton of photos taking up iCloud storage, simply open up the Photos app and get to work on deleting the old ones that you don’t want to keep.

Also, don’t forget to clear the cache of any mobile browsers you use so that they can run more smoothly when you’re playing browser-based games (like online roulette mentioned above).

Turn Off ‘Background App Refresh’

The chances are that you already have a bunch of apps installed on your iPhone. With the recent release of iOS 16, you’re likely going to be downloading a ton of others, too. This is completely fine: but it might slow your iPhone down a little if you’re not careful – particularly when you’re gaming.

With this in mind, it’s a good idea to turn off Background App Refresh for apps you don’t need running in the background, such as Maps and Uber. You should find that this drastically boosts the performance of your iPhone, making it perfect for future mobile gaming sessions.

Connect a Wireless Controller to Your iPhone

iPhone’s touch-screen controls system is great for casual gamers. However, it can be quite restrictive for those who want a more immersive and console-like experience. As a smart solution, all you need to do is head out and buy a wireless controller that you can connect to the back of your iPhone. The controller will connect to your iPhone via Bluetooth and enable you to use its buttons as controls for whatever game you’re playing, such as Call of Duty: Mobile.

The only downside to this is that you’ll need to charge up your wireless controller fairly often, as they will run out of charge after long iOS 16 gaming sessions.

Final Thoughts

Are you looking forward to gaming on iOS 16? You’re not alone.

By putting the tips mentioned above into action, you can elevate your iPhone gaming experience to even greater heights.

Just make sure you use an iPhone model that’s either the iPhone 8 or later. Any iPhone model before the iPhone 8 will not be able to install the iOS 16 update!