Multiple videos captured a fireball falling in the sky above Colorado early Sunday morning, while dozens of others reported seeing the event themselves. According to KDVR, the meteor was seen at approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 27, 2023.

The videos shared on social media show a bright light streaking across the sky before disappearing behind the mountains. The fireball was visible from several areas in Colorado, including Denver, Westminster, and other nearby cities.

A Rare and Exciting Event

The sighting of the meteor was a rare and exciting event for those who witnessed it. According to USA Today, only a small percentage of meteors are actually visible to the naked eye, making this sighting all the more remarkable.

Scientists say that the meteor was likely a small piece of space debris that entered the Earth’s atmosphere and burned up upon entry. While the event was harmless, it serves as a reminder of the many objects that are constantly hurtling through space and entering our atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meteor videos have gone viral on social media, with many people expressing excitement and awe at the sight. While we may never know exactly what caused the meteor to enter our atmosphere, its brief appearance in the sky above Colorado reminded us of the beauty and mystery of the universe we live in.