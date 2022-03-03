The White Lotus is an upcoming HBO series that you will not want to miss. The first season was a huge success, and the second season is sure to be even better. The show follows the story of a group of martial artists who are fighting for justice. The cast is excellent, and the action is top-notch. If you are looking for an exciting new show to watch, The White Lotus is it!

Jennifer Coolidge is returning for season 2

Jennifer Coolidge will indeed return for Season 2 of “ The White Lotus.” HBO confirmed the star’s comeback on Monday, as well as news that production on the upcoming season has begun in Sicily, Italy. Coolidge’s comeback was awaited, although until now HBO had turned down comment on initial reports that she’d be back.

What is The White Lotus all about?

The series details a week in the life of vacationers as they de-stress and refresh in paradise. With each passing day, a darker difficulty emerges in these picture-perfect tourists, the hotel’s bright workers, and the idyllic locality itself.

Whose in the Cast of The White Lotus?

The series is written, directed, and created by Mike White. The stars F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall among various others.

What is the cast said about season 1?

Murray Bartlett said, “It was like being in an ensemble movie but for six hours. The cast and crew were just unbelievable.”

Connie Britton said, “I’m so excited that people are going to get to see this show. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

Jennifer Coolidge remarked, “The White Lotus is one of the most unique shows I’ve ever worked on. The writing is so smart and the cast is incredible.”

Alexandra Daddario stated, “I’m so thrilled that people will finally get to see The White Lotus. It’s been such an amazing experience working on this show.”

Fred Hechinger said, “I’m proud of The White Lotus. I think it’s a truly special show.”

When is season 2 of the series coming on the screens?

As for now, the release date has not been revealed.

How many episodes does season one have?

Season 2 of the comedy will consist of seven episodes.

What is The White Lotus season 2 all about?

The series follows the exploits of varied guests and workers at an exclusive Italian resort over a week — resembling the setup of the Hawai’i- set the first season.

Why you should watch The White Lotus?

If you are looking for a show that will make you laugh, The White Lotus is the perfect series for you. With its amazing cast and witty writing, the show is sure to leave you entertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critic reviews The White Lotus

Critics have praised the White Lotus. The series has an 88 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 84 critic reviews, with an average score of 8.40 out of 10.” Though its real aims might be murky, stunning vistas, twisting intrigue, and a fantastic cast make The White Lotus a fascinating—if uncomfortable—viewing destination,” according to the website’s consensus.

Matthew Jacobs of TV Guide rated the series 4.5 out of 5 and wrote that it is “some of the year’s best television series thus far.” Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall ranked it3.5 out of 5 stars and called it” constantly uncomfortable, occasionally lyrical, sometimes ridiculous, and deeply idiosyncratic throughout.”

As the temperatures start to rise and summertime approaches, there’s no better way to escape the heat than by diving into a new TV series. And this year, one of the most anticipated shows is The White Lotus on HBO. So, what are you waiting for? The White Lotus season two premieres on HBO soon! Be sure to catch it!