Who is the most loved character in Squid Games?

10-Oh Il-Nam

Player 001 introduces himself as a friendly old man with a brain tumor. Gi-hun is a good guy. He does what he can to protect the player from the fourth game onward. The viewers learn about Il-nam’s name before he is shot by a guard. It was one of the saddest moments on the show.

In the last episode, Il-Nam showed how he is the smartest person in Squid Game. He was the person who organized the competition and wanted to join because he thought it would make him feel alive again. People who liked him probably changed their minds at this point. He made people think that he was a victim of the VIPs, but he wasn’t.

9-Jang Deok-Su

Deok-su is a bully. He likes to make people feel like they are not as strong or as good as him, and he likes to do it by bullying them. This person is responsible for some of the most horrible things in Squid Game, including causing a riot that killed several players. His only strategy to stay alive is to use other people and put them in danger.

Seeing him push people to their death in the fifth game is hard to watch. But not surprising from such an aggressive character. Despite his mean moves, most fans know that he was just pushed into a corner like the rest of the players, and it was still scary to see him fall to his death.

8-Hwang In-Ho

In-ho is the man in charge of making sure that the games go well. He makes sure that there are no problems and he greets and entertains important people. Jun-ho came to the island. He could cause trouble and would cause the whole competition to be bad. There is a police officer on the loose, too.

In another shocking moment in the show, it’s revealed that In-ho is Jun-ho’s missing brother. The police officer is shot by In-ho who has become hardened after winning his iteration of the contest. He had to compete in the deadly games and he didn’t care about his family. It was upsetting for viewers to see that he would do anything to keep the games safe.

7-Cho Sang-Woo

Some people think that Squid Game is not too bad. Some people say that the awful things it does are okay, but other people disagree. People might disagree about Sang-woo’s sacrifice in the last episode making up for all the bad things he did. Sang-woo had a hard time with the Tug of War game. He wanted to win for himself, not his team. When he picked the umbrella in the second game, he let Gi-hun pick it. He tricked Ali in the fourth game. It’s understandable that some people still feel bad for the player because he was only trying to make his mom proud of him.

6-Han Mi-Nyeo

Mi-nyeo is a loud and annoying person. She uses the other people so she can get into the strongest team. In the fourth game, players did not want to play with her. They left her alone and she survived because they said she was the weakest player in the competition.

The turning point for this character happens in the fifth game where she reminds both viewers and Deok-su that she keeps her word. It was disturbing to see the approval in her eyes as she hugged Deok-su. He fell from the platform. She promised to get revenge on the devious gangster, and she did it.

5-Hwang Jun-Ho

Jun-ho is a smart and skilled person. It takes guts and wit to do what he did. He went to the island that was well guarded without getting caught. His determination to find his missing brother is great. That’s why it was really sad when he died.

Jun-ho wanted to save his brother. He found out that he is The Front Man and killed him. This person tried to do a good thing and report the competition, but he was too focused on finding In-ho. He didn’t do it soon enough. The hero could have done things differently, but I understand that they made mistakes because it was so stressful.

4-Ji-Yeong

People probably did not expect Ji-Yeong to be such a friendly player. At first, she seems like someone who is always angry and yells at her teammates for praying too loudly. In the next game, she offers to be Sae-byeok’s partner, but this was a bad idea.

The two wait for the last few minutes of the game. Ji-Yeong talks about her past which is sad. She tells a story about how she killed her father because he was abusing her. Ji-Yeong tells Sae-byeok that she has nothing to live for. She lets her lose the game so that she can survive. Fans were probably sad when Ji-Yeong said goodbye to Sae-byeok. She was happy that she had a chance to meet him though.

3-Kang Sae-Byeok

As a North Korean defector, Sae-byeok has learned to not depend on anyone but herself. However, throughout the competition, she learns to trust Gi-hun, Sang-woo, and Ali. She becomes more vulnerable in the fourth game. She shares her family and her aspirations with Ji-Yeong.

Fans have grown to love Sae-byeok throughout the episodes because of her strength and will to keep looking for her brother. This is why her character’s death was so sad. It was one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the game. She spoke to Gi-hun right before she died, which is a scene that people remember.

2-Seong Gi-Hun

The protagonist of the show is not an ideal hero. He is not perfect and does things that are wrong sometimes. This is what makes it hard to understand and like him and not be angry at him for making tough decisions during the games.

Gi-hun had a lot of luck. He is brave and smart. In the end, he did not want to win all the money because Sang-woo was in danger. If the show is renewed, fans will see more of his bravery and determination.

1-Abdul Ali

Ali is a very nice character on the show. In the first episode, he helped Gi-hun by lifting him in “Red Light, Green Light”. As an immigrant, he knows what it is like to be treated cruelly by people. He doesn’t want anyone else to have to go through that.

Ali’s team likes to play every game with him. Ali is good at Tug of War and during riots. The man will do everything he can to save his friends, which is why it is easy for Sang-woo to trick him. The look of disappointment, shock, and sadness on Ali’s face as he realizes what Sang-woo has done is almost unbearable to watch. He was too trusting and naive to survive the vicious competition.