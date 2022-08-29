Ascension Cast

Jessica Kingdon has served triple roles as being the director, editor and of course created captivating images while working behind camera with Nathan Truesdell. The innovative music is the result of Dan Deacon.

Ascension Story

The documentary spanning for a good 96 minutes highlights the class divide prevalent in China. The scenes are well shot with an aim to create a multi-dimensional overview where elites habituate themselves to eat bananas with fork and knife to women preparing dolls for pleasure arising out of demanding clients. The director namely Jessica Kingdon was clear when she documented the movie where she highlighted the plight of factory workers who were subjected to fulfill the needs of middle-class entrepreneurs and then comes the elites who were the reasons for whom the products were targeted at.

Although. for the world the economy of China is growing in leaps and bounds but has the world ever pondered on how the blue collar workers are subjected to? Needless to mention that almost everyone has some time or the other would have come across “Made in China” products for their use.

She focussed on how factory workers in great strength are paid low and are confined to work in a dead end job with no sign of growth and promotion. Many such workers are forced to work while standing for long hours. While those who recruit them try to give a caring angle that they can actually sit during work.

So, what are the kinds of jobs depicted?

Amongst the literally innumerable number of jobs which are prevalent in China, there are few mentioned in terms of an institute training flight attendant, company manufacturing phones, pens, garments, pill bottles, cosmetics enterprise etc.

In the whole sequence of events of the documentary, the director has set her vision crystal clear about how workers are the reasons for the booming hyper-capitalist economy. Since these workers are forced due to their situations where they have no ‘second’ choice and are often taken for granted. In short, amongst the glittering economy, there is a dark side which is often overlooked and no one wants to talk about it. The contrasting scenes are well documented highlighting how elites of China have nothing to do with the less fortunate as they are living in a state where there is comfort, convenience and luxury. For example, one of the scenes relates to an influencer who seems to be in distress due to getting heat stroke while overlooking the fact that the gardener is working at a stone’s throw distance.

Ascension is a documentary that is presented by the lady who has quite a high degree of knowledge about Chinese than others thanks to her half Chinese heritage. Although, she is an outsider who has shown what she felt. The audience may have a difference of opinion though. Especially when it comes to coming to the conclusions with scenes where the scarves were being stitched with the tagline “Keep America Great”.

The middle part of the documentary deals with the ‘Etiquettes’ where people enrolling in coaching and seminary to learn the same. Additionally, women are taught how to present themselves and the importance of a charming personality where a smiling face needs to be properly taught. (They should learn how to expose their upper part of teeth) in the process. Similarly, they should know when to hug. While men folks imbibe the traits in order to become perfect butlers or bodyguards.

The documentary won’t do justice, as to where the elites spend their disposable income isn’t mentioned. Yes, they do so in so many different places such as amusement parks, or deriving pleasure in video arcades or learning the intricacies to eat in the European cuisines.

The documentary has certainly been an achievement for her where the scenes are short and strategized keeping in view about the hidden agenda. That is to highlight the increasing disparity for the world to see and take note of. Hence, the situations can’t certainly be overlooked. For the audience to get a better grasp, it is important to immerse in the movie with a view to know and understand the prevailing situation.

In short, the movie gives a deep focus to look at contemporary China, thanks to the mind-blowing and artistically shot and creative cinematography. It won’t be possible without Kingdom and Nathan Truesdell. Thanks to visually mesmerizing and amazing shots that can seriously bring to light the ever growing difference in classes.

Ascension Ending explained

She has concerns about how the capitalists of China have monopolized the ideologies as according to a billboard which praised the “Chinese Dream” which focussed on working hard to realize the dreams coming true. But hey such a ‘Line” in itself creates many unanswered queries like how the workers who are recruited on the pretext of doing “easy work” are able to live the life of their dreams after getting $2.99 per hour. Her documentary has such a query which needs serious answer.

Also, there is another banner which proves to be hollow with respect to how people taking shortcuts are publicly shamed, especially as jaywalkers are subjected to the same, as they take shortcuts. Promoters have also come up with large banners that motivate the workers with catchy slogans that read “Sense of Worth”, “Chinese Dream” etc that primarily focuses on working hard in order to fulfill the dreams. The documentary ends with various queries of how there is a class divided and it is all set to grow bigger and deeper.

Where the rich are getting richer as they have comparably easy and of course short routes of success while the poor are only subjected to work in a set parameter with no sign to get awarded or promoted. Yes, that’s exactly where the concerns thrown by the director invites the questions for everyone. It is actually the workers who are the reason for the glowing and growing economy but sadly they are the most overlooked and unheard of people who are often taken for granted by their recruiters which needs to change anyhow.