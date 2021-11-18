The fourth season of the Date A Live anime series is called Date A Live IV. It was made by Geek Toys and directed by Jun Nakagawa. Like the rest of the series, this show follows Shido Itsuka. The new season was supposed to start in October 2021, but got delayed and will now come out in 2022.

The writer of the next season will be Fumihiko Shimo. The people who design the characters will be Naoto Nakamura and Go Sakabe will compose the music again.

Date A Live is an interesting show, which is about a girl who has to save the world. It is based on the light novel series of the same name, created by Koushi Tachibana.

The light novel was first published on March 19, 2011. After one year, the light novel was soon adapted into a manga series and got published for the first time on April 26, 2012.

Just like how it usually happens, light novels and manga got picked up for the making of an anime television series, and soon fans got a chance to watch the very first season of ‘Date A Live’ on April 6, 2013.

What is the expected release date of Date A Live IV?

The release date for Date A Live was once set before to be in October 2021, but it turns out that the show will now come out in 2022.

The makers of Date A Live made a trailer for the next season. They want people to be curious and find out what happens. It is going to be exciting and it will have new parts like the story and the cast.

The new season of the show will come with new characters and people that you might not know. The show will have a new studio and team too. However, there will be many different crew members who will be back for the new season.

What is the expected plot of Date A Live IV?

The next season of the show is not yet known. We do not know what it will be about. But we can assume that they will adapt the next five books because they have done so for the last three seasons and we are up to Volume 13.

Some people who read the book will be able to meet Nia Honjou and Mukuro Hoshimiya. These are the ninth and tenth Spirits that Shido will try to seal or charm. One of their struggles is with Mukuro who has a possessive nature, which makes it hard for Shido to seal her powers.

The girl called Kurumi Tokisaki came back and she wanted Shido’s power. Also, Shido told his friends about his plans.

What is the expected cast of Date A Live Season 4?

Maaya Uchida being Kaguya Yamai

Nobunaga Shimazaki being Shido Itsuka

Asami Sanada will act as Kurumi Tokisaki

Ayana Taketatsu will play the role of Kotori Itsuka

Marina Inoue will act as Tohka Yatogami

Sarah Emi Bridcutt will play the role of Yuzuru Yamai

Iori Nomizu being Yoshino

Misuzu Togashi being Origami Tobiichi

Minori Chihara being Miku Izayoi

The main character Shidou Itsuka is 16. He was adopted by his foster family. Kotori Itsuka is the 14-year-old sister who is also the commander of an anti-spirit organization called Rataoskr. Tohka Yatogami is the first spirit that Shidou meets. Other casts include Yoshino, Origami, and Miku Izayoi.

About the production of Date A Live IV:

The 3rd season of Date A Live was very difficult. There were many problems in the production. One problem is that there was a lot of pressure on the animation studio AIC Plus+ because they had to make both Season 1 and an OVA episode.

In 2014, the anime was taken over by a new studio, Production IMS. They created both the second season and the movie from 2015. In 2016, production IMS became bankrupt and J.C. Staff took over making the anime series again.

The only good thing was that many of the people who were on the staff before came back for the third season.

The director Keitaro Motonagm, producer Chiaki Kurakane, and character designer from before all returned and They were joined by a key animator from before and a series composer.

