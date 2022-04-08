The interest in online gambling has grown globally in the last couple of years. And it marks a stunning 70% in Canada. The size of the whole gambling sector in this country for 2021 reached $14.04 billion.

This graph presented in Canada Infolink shows that Ontario is the region where most Canadians enjoy online gambling – 39% of the population. None of this comes as a surprise taking into consideration that many online casinos around the world have their doors open for Canadian players.

And as a result, Canadians play blackjack, poker, slots, keno, lottery, and every other game the casino world has to offer.

The explanation behind this is simple – online gambling in Canada is safe and legally recognized. Therefore, Canadians can enjoy their pastime from their homes which saves them time and money – a.k.a. the expenses when travelling to a brick-and-mortar casino.

Regulating Online Gambling in Canada

Gambling was completely banned in Canada until 1892 when it gained some tolerance under specific situations. In 1969, the national criminal code changed to allow lotteries which paved the way for more autonomy to the provinces in this matter.

It is worth mentioning that Canada has both federal laws and provincial ones. This means that every province is given the chance to individually work out a law. Some might be more open and others can even be stricter than the Federal law, such as the Ontario gambling law making sports betting difficult.

Today, simple gambling is legal in Canada, as long as it is regulated by the provincial government. However, online gambling is in a gray area. Namely, government officials allow Canadians to place bets and play online games on gaming sites, but hosting them is not yet legalized.

Canada has deemed opening an online casino as illegal. And this is why many Canadians jump over to offshore casinos to play or to host.

This is the interesting part. Canada allows online betting but doesn’t allow hosting betting websites, yet the majority of gambling servers are located in Kahnawake – a Mohawk territory in Canada.

The reason why online gambling works here is that this territory is first and foremost a sovereign territory in Canada, but also because it has a Kahnawake Gaming Commission. This body licenses gambling on Mohawk territory.

Gambling vs Canada’s Population

An interesting fact is that the female population outnumbers the male one when it comes to online gambling in Canada in almost all categories. The only exception can be seen in sports betting, where male Canadians make 70% of the bettors.

Mainly, people in their late 30s and early 40s are those that prefer to spend their pastime relishing the online casino world.

The first place among the many casino games goes to slots. The number for both female and male participation in spinning the reels is almost identical. In the country, men are known to lean more toward table games and slots, whereas women go for games of luck.

Reasons Why Canadians Love Online Gambling

The main reason why Canadians like online gambling is the fact that the government doesn’t tax the winnings. So everything you get goes right back to you!

This is only strengthened by the jackpot winnings. For instance, a progressive slot jackpot on Mega Moolah brought a lucky player over $7.5 million.

Nonetheless, there are many other motives that pull bettors from Canada toward online gambling. Following are some common reasons why Canadians take part in Internet wagering.

Payment Methods

The available payment methods are an important part of every online casino. Naturally, Canadian players prefer banking with payment systems familiar to them. With that said, it’s not about how many payment options there are, but which ones can Canadians use.

Among the most popular Canadian choices are Interac and Interac e-Transfer, which explains why most of the gambling sites that accept Canadian players also provide these two methods. The second-best reason why people from Canada enjoy online gambling is the convenience of cryptocurrencies.

The bottom line is, you want to extract as much as possible from your winnings but more importantly, get them securely to your wallet. And all this is easily feasible.

Additionally, most casinos in the world accept Canadian dollars which means there are no conversion losses.

Security

Another important factor is safety. Just like with the payment methods, Canadians like to stay on the safe side, and the well-established online gambling sites allow them to do so.

The fact that you can check the security level yourself is what makes things even better. Players can know if there’s valid SSL encryption and a license from an authorized organization.

The Kahnawake Gaming Commission provides this type of security for best Canadian online casino. When it comes to offshore sites, the UKGC and the MGA are the most trusted regulatory bodies.

Perks of Online Gambling for Canadians

Online gambling brings many perks and Canadians can take the advantage:

There is no need to spend your time walking or driving to your nearest land-based casino.

Most prominent online gambling sites have an app that you can download, which is accessible no matter where you are.

You can socialize with other people that have the same interests as you through chats.

These types of casinos come with a lot more game choices than brick-and-mortar casinos.

There are many promotions and bonuses that you can use with just one click on the page.

Online casinos have a high level of security.

Withdrawing and depositing cash is easier, safer, and faster when done online through your trusted casino.

It is simpler for new players and they won’t be intimidated by long-time gamblers.

Conclusion

The revenue generated from online gambling in Canada has marked a steady growth in the last few years. It is natural to assume that it will continue to grow for many more and with it – the popularity.

Every day, players of this country are enticed by new casinos being introduced to the market, offering new games and possibilities. Plus, the pandemic has already set a strong basis for this sector to grow.

To put it simply, online gambling in Canada is definitely popular and it will become even more so!