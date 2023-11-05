Jos Buttler, the England wicketkeeper-batsman, has been one of the most exciting players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since he made his debut in the tournament in 2016.

Buttler’s IPL Career

Buttler’s IPL career started with the Mumbai Indians, where he played for two seasons before moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2018. In his first season with the Royals, Buttler made an immediate impact, scoring 548 runs in 13 matches at an average of 54.80 and a strike rate of 155.24.

In the following season, Buttler continued his good form, scoring 311 runs in 8 matches at an average of 38.87 and a strike rate of 151.70. His performances helped the Royals reach the playoffs, but they were knocked out in the eliminator by the Delhi Capitals.

Buttler’s IPL Records

Buttler’s explosive batting has earned him several records in the IPL. In 2018, he scored five consecutive fifties, becoming the first player to achieve the feat in the tournament’s history. He also holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Englishman in the IPL, which he achieved in just 18 balls in 2018.

Buttler’s highest score in the IPL came in 2019, when he scored an unbeaten 105 off just 60 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His century helped the Royals chase down a target of 198 with ease, and he was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings.

Buttler’s IPL record also includes 1,390 runs in 45 matches at an average of 41.80 and a strike rate of 150.81. He has scored 11 fifties and one century in the tournament so far, and his explosive batting at the top of the order makes him a key player for the Royals.

In conclusion, Jos Buttler’s IPL record speaks for itself, as he has established himself as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the tournament. His ability to score quick runs at the top of the order has been crucial for the Rajasthan Royals, and he will be hoping to continue his good form in the upcoming seasons of the IPL.

