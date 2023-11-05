In a thrilling second Test in Multan, England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler played a crucial role in securing a historic Test series victory over Pakistan.

Buttler’s 97 runs in the first innings helped England post a challenging total of 389, while his unbeaten 68 in the second innings helped set a target of 343 for Pakistan to chase.

In a tense finish, England’s bowlers held their nerve to dismiss Pakistan for 328 and secure a 26-run victory, their first Test series win in Pakistan since 2000.

Buttler’s performances throughout the series were instrumental in England’s success, as he finished as the team’s leading run-scorer with 256 runs at an average of 64.

The victory also marked a successful start to the tenure of England’s new head coach, who will be pleased with the team’s performances in challenging conditions.

With this win, England will be full of confidence as they head into their next Test series, which is set to take place in South Africa early next year.

Buttler named Player of the Series

Jos Buttler’s outstanding performances in the Test series against Pakistan have earned him the Player of the Series award.

The wicketkeeper-batsman’s unbeaten 68 in the second innings of the same Test helped set a target of 343 for Pakistan to chase, which they fell short of by just 26 runs.

The award is a fitting recognition of Buttler’s contributions to the team, and he will be hoping to carry his form into England’s next Test series, which is set to take place in South Africa early next year.