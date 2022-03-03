The realm of eSports has quickly evolved over the years to become one of the most fulfilling and popular competitions in the world for any sports betting app. It’s great for spectators and can also be performed anywhere, not to mention that it is widely available online. You can watch eSports on services like Twitch and even read about the latest news and odds on outlets such as Bettingnews88.

This guide showcases some of the best eSports you can bet on and covers what you need to know about betting itself, from what games are popular to where it’s even legal.

MyBookie

MyBookie is considered the ultimate app for eSports gambling in 2022. This premier online sportsbook covers wagers for 8 different competitions for the world-renowned mobile online battle arena (MOBA) blockbuster League of Legends with multiple prop bets per match. Furthermore, it offers live in-game betting such that you can continue to wager throughout a given match. Lastly, gamers will receive a welcome bonus of up to $1000.

BetUS

Another popular site for international and US wagering, BetUS offers a wide gamut of competitions, including the eSports category. In addition to League of Legends, find gambling opportunities for DOTA 2, Overwatch, Hearthstone, CS:GO, and Fortnite, to name several. Additionally, BetUS continues to add more eSports competitions to its lineup, so it’s very easy to expect new tournaments to be available for the purposes of wagering.

For eSports, in particular, the site offers a deposit bonus extending to $100 when making the first deposit with fiat currency and 150% deposit when paying with crypto.

This platform is especially suitable for aggressive wagers due to the fact that the site allows you to parlay for as many as 15 events in one bet. Given the wide range of competitions available, you can even parlay multiple tournaments and multiple games.

Bovada

Hosting an even wider selection of eSport competitions, Bovada is yet another premier destination. The platform provides just under 39 eSports for wagering, like popular League of Legends and CS:GO tournaments. You are also able to bet on matches that other sportsbooks fail to carry, like Overwatch, DOTA 2, and StarCraft II.

Furthermore, a big draw to the app includes the fact that it offers live betting and live streaming for the majority of matches. Watch how a competition unfolds right from the app and monitor the odds for bets as they are updated in real-time.

BetOnline

A trusted online casino and sportsbook in the business now for 2 decades, BetOnline was one of the very first platforms to recognize eSports and now carries an exceptional selection of titles. In addition to the mainstream competitions, enjoy opportunities to wager on less popular games like Kings of Glory and Valorant.

It even offers the ability to bet on futures such that one can wager on which team will secure victory in the annual tournaments. Also, it offers over/under betting for the majority of games as well as gambling on the match spread. Feel free to deposit traditional currency for a 50% match or cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Stellar for a 100% match.