Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a Transformers movie. The Transformers are robots that can turn into cars, trucks, and other machines. The Transformers have to battle an evil Transformer who wants to destroy Earth. There are many different Transformers in this movie including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Ratchet, Megatron and more! Who will win?

Release date Of Transformers: Rise of The Beasts:

24th June 2022.

Cast and characters:

-Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager: Transformers movies are always full of action. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager who is a Transformers fan and helps to defend Earth against evil Transformers including Quintessa.

-Nicola Peltz as Tessa Yeager: Nicola plays Cade’s daughter in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. She has to help her Transformers fan father.

-Josh Duhamel as Colonel William Lennox: Josh is a soldier who helps Cade and his daughter Tessa.

-Liam Garrigan as King Arthur: Liam plays King Arthur in the movie. He comes across Optimus Prime who he tries to fight.

-John Goodman as Grimlock: Transformers fans will remember Grimlock who is a huge, fire breathing robot that Transformers moviegoers love! John plays the leader of Dinobots in the movie along with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

-Frank Welker as Megatron/Galvatron: Transformers fans will remember Megatron who is the leader of Decepticons.

-John DiMaggio as Hooligan/Slugger: Transformers fans will love John’s voice work for two very different characters that he plays in the movie.

-Erin Moriarty as Strongarm: Transformers fans will be excited to see a female Autobot who is played by Erin Moriarty, star of Jessica Jones and Interstellar!

-Paul Eiding as Grimlock’s Voice/Ultra Magnus’ voice: Transformers moviegoers may remember Paul from Transformers: Transformers The Movie (1986).

-Mark Ryan as Bumblebee: Transformers fans will appreciate Mark’s return to the Transformers franchise after his work on Transformers Dark of The Moon.

Plot details of Transformers: Rise of The Beasts:

It is a Transformers movie that stars Transformers from all three different series. In this Transformers film, Optimus Prime is being hunted down by Megatron and his Decepticons. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is an action Transformers film that will lead to Transformers Anihilation (2018).

