Are you hiring a sexual abuse lawyer to help you win your court case? If so, you need to be well-versed and educated before you begin. By doing your own research ahead of time about what to speak to your lawyer about, you can cover all of your bases. Asking important information regarding your case can be the difference-maker between being unprepared during the case and being ready and confident in tackling your perpetrator in a court of law.

Are you concerned about the timing of the court case? Do you not know how much you will have to pay? Are you worried about the process of speaking to your perpetrator in the courtroom? If so, asking your lawyer these questions can help you figure how to proceed, how to behave, and how to be confident during the toughest of situations. Let’s see a few things that you must ask your child abuse lawyer before you begin your court case.

Are you hiring a child sexual abuse lawyer? Ask them these questions before your court case!

Is there any evidence?

One of the main things to ask your child sexual abuse lawyer is to see if there is any evidence that can help put the perpetrator away in jail. If you find that the police have found evidence, the evidence is witnesses, or the evidence is DNA at the crime scene, you need to know if there is any evidence and what it is before going to court.

What is the argument?

By knowing how to frame the argument in the court of law, you can figure out how to address the jury and how your lawyer will speak in court.

Were there any witnesses?

Even if you may not have seen anyone around you when the crime occurred, there may have been witnesses who witnessed the crime and can testify in a court of law. If you were sexually assaulted as a child and you find out that your relative or your teacher saw what happened and never said anything, this person can still be used as a witness to help you with your argument in the legal battle.

What is the time frame of the court case?

You need to know what you are getting yourself into before you can begin your court case. If you find that you are going to be traveling, going out of town, you can’t mentally commit to a long court case, or you are worried about the duration of the case, then you might consider asking the lawyer about how much the case will take you. Are you going to be going to court for 4 weeks, or are you going to be going for just a few days? Knowing the time frame is key to being able to mentally prepare.

How much do you cost per case?

Finding out the price range of your lawyer per the car is key to being able to find a child sexual abuse lawyer who is within your price range.

What is the court schedule?

Knowing the day-of-court schedule is key to being able to mentally prepare before you go into the courtroom. You need to know the morning of the court case, where you have to be, the time frame of the proceedings, and when you can leave at the end of the day.

Conclusion

Asking your child sexual abuse lawyer the main questions about the court case before you begin is key to being mentally prepared, being confident going to the courtroom, and being on the same page as your attorney.