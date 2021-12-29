Captain Marvel is back with Captain Marvel 2, and this time she’s bringing even more action, drama, and superhero than ever before. Captain Marvel 2 will be released to the public in 2023. I’m sure you’re wondering how Captain Marvel’s story will continue after her last movie was so successful! But don’t worry- Captain Marvel 2 gives fans what they want by delivering a fun plotline that satisfies expectations while still managing to surprise you in new ways.

What will the movie bring?

For now, neither information has been released about the storyline nor any official synopsis has been released. But one thing is for sure, Captain Marvel is back and better than ever! In this new movie, she faces off against a powerful enemy that could end up destroying the world as we know it. With her trademark strength, courage, and determination, Captain Marvel fights to protect us all and save the day once again. Don’t miss out on this exciting film- make sure to go see Captain Marvel in theaters when it comes out!

When will the new installment come?

Captain Marvel 2 will be taking quite a long time to come to theatres. The movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 17, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Who will we see Captain Marvel 2?

The movie is being directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Kevin Feige. The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. Other than her we will be seeing:

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau

Jude Law as Yon-Rogg

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

What is the cast saying about Captain Marvel 2?

Captain Marvel is a powerful movie that can inspire others.

Brie Larson: “What I love about Captain Marvel, specifically, is that it’s not just about her power and strength. It’s also about her vulnerability and humanity. And so in Captain Marvel II, we get to see her really explore all of those things as she becomes more and more aware of the role she plays in the world.”

Nia DaCosta: “It’s an origin story in many ways. She’s learning who she is and what she can do. At the same time, there are bigger stakes this time around.”

Teyonah Parris: “I think Monica Rambeau definitely brings something different to the table. Captain Marvel is Captain Marvel and she’s very much her own person. But Monica definitely brings a different energy.”

Samuel L Jackson: “I think it’s great for the younger generation, to see themselves in that kind of strong heroic character.”

Ben Mendelsohn had nothing but praise for his co-star Larson, saying that he found her performance inspiring. “When you see what she does up there with those sorts of things happening around them – I mean some pretty incredible stuff happens in this thing – it becomes even more impressive because you really feel like they are flying through space together.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, will feature Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani directed by Nia DaCosta! 'The Marvels' Arrives in Theaters February 17, 2023

What’s special about Captain Marvel?

Captain Marvel is a powerful, strong force to be reckoned with. Captain Marvel the movie has been praised for being an empowering film about women taking charge and going on incredible adventures while kicking butt along the way. Captain marvel sequel will have more action than its predecessor as well as centering around family dynamics which was another theme of Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel, also known by her real name Carol Danvers, is one of the most popular superheroes in recent history. She’s so popular that Captain marvel became one of the top five highest-grossing movies this year! Captain marvel l’s success comes from a mixture of factors: it had a great storyline and included diverse characters who can inspire young girls everywhere.

So, you won’t want to miss Captain Marvel in her latest installment: Captain Marvel II. This time around she takes on an even tougher adversary with stakes that are higher than ever before. But don’t worry- she’s still got what it takes to win! So come watch her fight for justice and triumph over evil.