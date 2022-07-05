Throughout everyday life, cost doesn’t generally straightforwardly relate with quality. In any case, when you take a gander at the world’s most noteworthy live concerts, the most costly do will generally be awesome.

Having said that, how about we look at seven of the most costly live events on the planet.

Secret Solstice Festival (Reykjavik, Iceland)

Celebrity Pass: $1 million.

The $283 normal general confirmation ticket cost for the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland is very sensible – and well underneath a portion of different celebrations on this rundown. So why is it mainly on our rundown? Indeed, it has to do with the VIP Pass, which is… hang tight for it… $1 million.

Indeed, you read that right. $1 million for live concert passes.

What might actually accompany what is formally the world’s most costly music pass? As per Forbes, you get full circle trips for six in a personal luxury plane from anyplace on the planet, an extravagance six-room estate for the week in midtown Reykjavik, confidential eating encounters with an elite gourmet specialist, two confidential vehicles with drivers accessible nonstop, confidential security for the span of the stay, two confidential shows with popular Icelandic artists, a confidential ethereal visit through the country, various different outings, and – obviously – VIP admittance to the celebration.

Coachella (Indio, California)

Normal GA Weekend Ticket Price: $429

The highest quality level for live performances is Coachella. You’ll find not very many individuals who will contend this assertion, which is the reason the typical ticket cost is above and beyond $400 (and normally sells out inside only a couple of moments of being delivered).

Coachella, what began back in 1999, is held more than two unique ends of the week every year in April. The celebration, which draws in almost 100,000 individuals for each meeting, is known as the “counter Woodstock” on the grounds that it highlights performers in view of imaginativeness and ability (as opposed to standard radio fame). What’s more, in the same way as other driving celebrations, Coachella is likewise a grandstand for the visual expressions.

Consuming Man (Black Rock Desert, Nevada)

Normal GA Weekend Ticket Price: $425

It isn’t a great fit for everybody, except Burning Man most certainly must be remembered for this rundown. It’s by a long shot the most interesting occasion you’ll at any point insight. This weeklong celebration happens in Black Rock Desert and causes you to feel like you’ve been moved into one more universe in some other time.

Portrayed as “a trial in local area, craftsmanship, extremist self-articulation, and revolutionary confidence,” Burning Man is in excess of a live concert. It’s a spot for finding yourself. Individuals come from everywhere the world and the setup by and large incorporates shock exhibitions from both notable craftsmen and anticipated performers. It’s basically impossible to depict Burning Man than to say, “You must be there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BottleRock (Napa, California)

Normal GA Weekend Ticket Price: $349

On the off chance that you’re searching for a live performance with a top pick setup that doesn’t expect you to camp for three days and renounce showering, BottleRock is for you. This is a live event made for individuals who love great music, great food, and old buddies.

Situated in lovely Napa Valley, the current year’s BottleRock arrangement includes huge names like the Foofighters, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Gavin DeGraw, and many others. Be that as it may, this celebration is the same amount of about the area as it is the music. Most participants spend an additional two or three days nearby and partake in all that Napa brings to the table – including wineries, open air exercises, and elite shopping.

Firefly Music Festival (Dover, Delaware)

Normal GA Weekend Ticket Price: $309

Delivered by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice, the Firefly Music Festival is somewhat just now gaining ground. First held in 2012, the celebration has in short order become a #1 among music sweethearts all over the planet. The celebration happens in June at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway. It draws in many notable performers every year. The celebration is well known for its open air setting up camp energy.

Notwithstanding chief melodic demonstrations, Firefly likewise offers a distillery, a lot of restaurants and bars, and, surprisingly, some remarkable shopping encounters. Notwithstanding weekend tickets, participants can likewise buy single day passes.

Glastonbury Festival (Somerset, UK)

Normal GA Weekend Ticket Price: $300

Ostensibly the biggest live performance in the entirety of the UK, Glastonbury Festival – or Glasto for short – has a melodic setup that reaches from dubstep to people and in the middle between. Yet, there’s undeniably more than music happening here. It’s a union of mainstream society with setting up camp, food, shows, workmanship presentations, and then some.

Every year, Glasto draws in individuals from the UK, yet from one side of the planet to the other. While the cost is a bit steep, particularly assuming you’re flying in from abroad, it’s a unique encounter that merits the cash.

Scope Festival (Suffolk, UK)

Normal GA Weekend Ticket Price: $300

There’s nothing little about Latitude, which is one of the more famous live performances held in the UK every year, except it has a surprising “store” feel to it. Individuals are great, everything is easygoing, and you’ll track down an exceptionally hearty feel to the whole end of the week.

In addition to the fact that Latitude attracts the absolute greatest names in music, yet there are a lot of novel regions and stages. In addition, on the off chance that you’re somebody who likes to be agreeable and would like to have a real room and restroom, there are a lot of facilities accessible.