Search Party Season 5 is a popular TV show. There are 96% of reviews on the website called Rotten Tomatoes that say it is good. It is hard to rank the best and worst episodes of Search Party. Even the less good episodes are still pretty good on IMDb.The dark comedy series is about a group of people who are in their 20s. They are not doing anything with their lives, so they become amateur detectives.

The TV show starts as funny jokes, but then it gets into difficult things like murder. It is still funny though. “Search Party is a very good show. It has serious thoughts and also moments where you can laugh.

Despite the praise and accolades, all great shows must come to an end. Search Party is ending after one more season on HBO Max next year.

When is the release date for Search Party Season 5?

We now know the date of the premiere date of “Search Party” Season 5. It will be on January 7, 2022.

People who like the show “Search Party” are happy because it is back. It started on HBO MAX on January 14, and then finished on January 28. Fortunately, we did not have to wonder too long about the future of the series after the Season 4 finale. Per Deadline, in February 2021, HBO Max announced that they had renewed “Search Party” for the fifth season. But at that time, there was no date given yet.

Season 5 is going to have 10 episodes. It’s not going to be split up throughout the month, so all of the episodes will come out on one date.

What is the plot of Search Party Season 5?

In Search Party, Dory, Portia, Elliot, and Drew see a lot of crazy things. They were detectives and they saw a trial. The last season of this show had a funny but surprising twist. A stalker kidnaps Dory from her house. Her friends have to make their search party find her because she is their friend. They become detectives because they want to know how to find Dory. Honestly, the plot of the movie is appropriate for a series. The story starts with Dory and her friends looking for someone else.

But Season 5 seems to be built from what happened to Dory in the finale of Season 4. She experienced a near-death moment, and this somehow played into her new business endeavor.

Via Warner Media, Dory is in business with Tunnel Quinn. They’re bringing the gang in on their venture. Speaking to Variety, “Search Party” co-creator Charles Rogers noted that Dory’s near-death moment will be the catalyst for the character to analyze herself and finally grow. How does the epiphany lead to some type of project with a billionaire? It will be interesting to see this answered in Season 5.

Who is the cast of Search Party Season 5?

1. Alia Shawkat as Dory Sief

2. John Reynolds as Drew Gardner

3. John Early as Elliott Goss

4. Brandon Michael Hall as Julian Marcus

5. Meredith Hagner as Portia Davenport

6. Clare McNulty as Chantal Witherbottom

7. Jeffery Self as Marc

8. Connor Ratliff as Ted

9. Catherine Llyod Burns as Linda Witherbottom

10. Phoebe Tyers as April

11. Tymberlee Hill as Joy Hartman

12. Christine Ebersole as Mariel Davenport

13. Ron Livingston as Keith Powell

14. Bonnie Milligan as Katherine Witherbottom

15. Christine Taylor as June

16. Kate Berlant as Nia Carpourtalas

17. Chloe Fineman as Charlie Reeny

18. Ann Dowd as Paula Jo Bridgewater

19. Cole Escola as Chip Wreck

Warner Media confirmed that we will see our main cast, which is the aforementioned group of friends, return this final season. This includes:

Season 5 will also have previous seasons’ recurring guests Jeffery Self as Marc and Clare McNulty as Chantal Winterbottom.

Warner Media has confirmed that the new season will have some surprises. Jeff Goldblum is playing a character named Tunnel Quinn. In the new show, Kathy Griffin will play a character named Liquorice Montague. John Waters is also in the show.

In the show, we don’t know if he’ll play a role or appear as himself. He might be in it as the “Goosebumps” author. There are other people in the show who I can’t remember their names because I am not good at remembering names that I just read and saw for a second.

