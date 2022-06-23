When placing a bet on a sports match, the timing is critical for success. Once the ball has been kicked off, the first pitch is thrown, or the puck has been dropped, the odds for betting are thrown off the board. Even if the initial play has no impact on the outcome, bets placed after the fact are too late.

Live betting, a feature now offered by many online sportsbooks like Betway offering sports betting Zambia, is exactly what it sounds like. It allows wagers to be placed on a match that is already underway but has not finished. For the most part, lines are posted by sportsbooks in the middle of play, such as during commercial breaks, timeouts, or between quarters, periods, and innings.

How does live betting work?

The purpose of live betting varies on the scenario. Sometimes you may be too late to place an initial bet. If such a case defined your circumstance, you would wait until a line was posted, and if no major changes had taken place until then in the game, you would likely be able to achieve similar odds to what was available before.

You may also have some idea of how the match will play out on notion. For example, if you expect a slow offensive start resulting in late scores, you may not find value in the over/under wager but would in a live bet towards the end of the match.

Benefits of Live Betting

In a similar way, if the team you expect to claim victory weakens its position early on, tools for live betting would let you place a bet on the team set to come back at a better moneyline or pointspread than what was initially offered prior to the start of the game.

Several online sportsbooks offer probability features to compare the user’s live odds to the expected outcome of a match to discover some mid-game value.

Just because you are too tardy to the ticket window or fail to find value pregame for a certain match does not mean that there isn’t a good wagering opportunity visible. Live wagering makes nearly every single game available for a reasonable bet once it gets underway.

The key benefits include finding value in a market in which odds are constantly shifting, winning money in real-time prior to the conclusion of a match, making judgment calls via stream, and earning numerous unique bonuses.

Downsides of Live Betting

Despite the pros, live sports has several pitfalls as well. For one, not every single sport is available, nor will every game of those that are watchable in a live stream format or with an actuator that offers odds and stats. Furthermore, some apps fail to list every market in-game on mobile devices compared to desktops.

Because you are placing a bet at a more recent time than prior to the match with the assumption of increased odds, the real-time figures are often stingy in comparison to outright figures.