Soccer is one sport that almost everyone has a team to passionately support. This November and December a global audience will be transfixed on 32 nations, including the underdogs of the United States, who tackle the FIFA World Cup finals in the heat of Qatar.



Every US soccer fan can focus on the Yanks proudly flying the stars and stripes flag as they return to the big stage, having missed out four years ago at Russia 2018.



Yet the odds are heavily stacked against the US, who only finished third in their eight-nation regional World Cup qualifiers.



The Yanks face a tough group with England, Iran and Wales. The US has tasted defeat to Iran, and England is a real danger. US head coach Gregg Berhalter has his work cut out as only the top two teams qualify for the knockout stages.



World Cup finals spring surprises. Check out the latest odds, predictions and trends to bet on World Cup soccer at Qatar 2022, which kicks off on 20 November.



Groups at the 22nd World Cup finals



Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal & Netherlands

Hosts Qatar starts the 2022 World Cup finals, against Ecuador. Senegal, who won the 2021 African Cup of Nations, and revitalized Netherlands complete the weak group.



Group B

England, Iran, USA & Wales

England believes it has a shot of making an impact. Wales is making a rare appearance on this stage. The US stuttered throughout their qualifiers. Iran lies just outside the world’s top 20.



Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico & Poland

Argentina and Poland are the strong sides. Saudi Arabi topped their qualifying group, while Mexico supporters are fuming at their side’s inability to bag goals this year.



Group D

France, Australia, Denmark & Tunisia

France, Australia and Denmark were drawn together in the same group for the 2018 World Cup. Denmark finished runner-up to eventual champions France. Tunisia, recently Kirin Cup Soccer winners, return for a sixth time.



Group E

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany & Japan

Spain and Germany have both lifted the World Cup five times. Japan, who almost delivered the knockout blow to Belgium at Russia 2018, with Costa Rica no longer feared.



Group E

Belgium, Canada, Morocco & Croatia

Croatia, runner-up at Russia 2018, and Belgium are the giants in this group. Dark horse Canada has raced up the FIFA rankings over the past year, while Morocco recently appointed Walid Regragui as head coach.



Group F

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland & Cameroon

Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia tackled each other at the group stages four years ago. Cameroon represents Africa for a record eighth time at the World Cup finals.



Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay & South Korea

Two-time champions Uruguay eliminated both Ghana and Portugal from the 2010 World Cup finals, but a dozen years on will history be repeated? South Korea was impressive four years ago, stunning Germany 2-0.



Some Significant Aspects of Qatar 2022

As this showpiece is only held every four years there are new markets to explore to bet upon, with odds that can be tricky to ignore.





Check out the latest odds on individual matches to find a deal before putting down your stake on which nation will be crowned champions.

The US is an outside bet at 100-1. Brazil (9/2) kicks off the 2022 FIFA World Cup as favorites ahead of England (11/2). France (6/1), whose experience to win the last World Cup, makes Les Bleus a standout punt.

Argentina (7/1) would tribute victory to the late Diego Maradona so are a good bet. European sides dominate the short odds with Spain (8/1), Germany (10/1), Portugal (12/1), Netherlands (12/1) and Belgium (14/1).

Fortune may favor the brave for this illustrious sporting occasion, both on the pitch for players as well as for those punters – especially those with football knowledge – who can spot their dream bet that the bookmakers were perhaps too cautious about.