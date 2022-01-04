For Gold Rush fans, Discovery has just premiered the Gold Rush twelfth season. Gold Rush is the first reality show to have debuted on Discovery and it began airing in 2010. Goldrush was Discovery’s highest-rated series when it aired in 2011 with more than 4 million viewers watching every week!

What is Gold Rush all about?

Gold Rush is a show about three miners, who travel to Alaska in order to find Gold. The series follows three miners as they try to find gold in Alaska’s Klondike region. It features an up-close look at mining techniques, equipment failures, ever-changing weather conditions, and personal relationships between the miners themselves. The show follows their journey as they try to find Gold and make it big. Along the way, they face many challenges including harsh weather conditions and dangerous terrain. The Gold Rush series has been on air since 2010 and has had 12 seasons so far.

When did season 12 come on Discovery?

The latest season 12 began broadcast on Friday, September 24, 2021.

What are some of the most interesting things about the Gold Rush?

One of the most interesting things about Goldrush is that it offers an up-close look at how mining works. Viewers also get to see how the miners handle difficult challenges such as bad weather conditions, and personal relationships between the miners themselves. Another interesting thing about Gold Rush is that it is a family show. Many of the miners have their families with them in the Gold Rush town, and viewers get to see how they live and work together. Today Gold Rush is on its 12th season and has been renewed for a 13th season.

It took 20 cents fix to Tony's million dollar operation.🙏#GoldRush is back in business Friday at 8P on @discovery and @discoveryplus followed by Gold Rush: White Water and The Dirt. https://t.co/eXwhD9KsQ2 pic.twitter.com/rZMxeMAMxv — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) December 16, 2021

Who are in the cast of Gold Rush?

The story has been narrated by Paul Christie and Dean Lennox Kelly. The show casts the following members:

Parker Schnabel (age 27)

Rick Ness- Parker’s right-hand man

Roger Schnabel

Fred Dodge

Tony Beets (age 65)- Dutch-Canadian gold miner and owner of the Tamarack Mine

Chris Doumitt (age 59)

What Gold Rush Taught Us About Exploration: How the Goldrush Began

The Goldrush taught us about exploration by showing how it all started with one gold nugget found at Sutter’s Mill in California, which sparked the famous Gold Rush. It also shows how many people headed west to make their fortune during this time period, but ended up dying due to harsh conditions such as lack of food or water, poor shelter from bad weather, etc… This series also portrays that anyone who was brave enough to go against these odds could succeed if they were determined enough! The success stories are what made great legends out of the Gold Rush.

What is the crew saying about Gold Rush?

Paul Christie, the narrator of the series says, “ The Gold Rush was one of the great defining moments in American history.” Parker Schnabel says, “It was the biggest adventure of my life.” Rick Ness says, “I don’t think there was one day that I didn’t wake up and say, ‘What am I doing? This is crazy.’ But it was an amazing experience. Gold Rush is a series about following your dreams and taking risks. Despite the fact that many people died while trying to find gold during the Gold Rush, those who were successful became legends. The Gold Rush: Discovery Series portrays both the good and bad aspects of this time period in American history. It shows how many people got rich from finding gold, as well as how many people died in the process. However, it also showcases the determination and bravery of those who engaged in the Gold Rush and how some people were able to make a success of it. The Gold Rush Discovery Series is definitely worth watching I would definitely recommend this series to anyone who wants to watch some good TV shows!