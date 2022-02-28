If you’re looking for a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Euphoria is definitely worth watching. This HBO series provides a riveting look at the struggles that youth face today. The characters are incredibly well-developed, and the plot is full of twists and turns. If you’re looking for something that’s both entertaining and thought-provoking, Euphoria is definitely worth checking out!

Euphoria stars open about criticism

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry has responded to the viewer’s comments about her lips. Chloe lately joined the cast of the HBO drama for season two as Faye. In a recent interview with Variety, she opened up about how her newfound fame has been generally positive but added that comments about her looks have been especially”surreal”.

“It’s crazy how multiple people talk about my lips being so big … The amount of headlines that I’ve seen and the amount of people posting and remarking about my lips has been surreal,” she said.

It’s nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and no one responded that way — at least not to my face.

” So, it’s weird to see memes and things about it because these subjects of discussion are on my body and I did not completely comprehend what the big deal was.

“I swear nothing in my life was like, ‘Whoa Chloe those are crazy’, I guess this is what happens when you are now known on a much great scale.”

Chloe added still that numerous people have been friendly and said that”it feels fantastic to have so numerous people say they love you on the show, it really does”. Let’s know more about the HBO series Euphoria.

What is Euphoria about?

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created by Sam Levinson, loosely based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. The series stars Zendaya and follows a group of high school students through their experiences with drugs, friendships, love, identity, and trauma. The show has been praised for its depiction of sensitive topics like addiction and mental illness. Euphoria has received generally positive reviews from critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season holds a rating of 86%, based on 54 reviews, with an average rating of On Metacritic, the first season has a score of 74 out of 100, based on 28 critics, indicating “generally favourable reviews”. Writing for Variety, Maureen Ryan said Euphoria “manages to be bracing, graphic, touching and occasionally even funny” and that it is “a strong addition to the HBO lineup”. The A.V. Club’s Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya praised Zendaya’s performance as Rue and called the show “visually stunning”. Euphoria was created by Sam Levinson, who also wrote and directed all of the episodes in the first season.

Who is in the cast of Euphoria?

The series is executive produced by Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin.

The series is created by Sam Levinson and jointly directed by Augustine Frizzell, Sam Levinson, Jennifer Morrison, and Pippa Bianco. The series stars Zendaya as Ruby “Rue” Bennett, Maude Apatow as Alexandra “Lexi” Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, and Alexa Demie as Madeleine “Maddy” Perez, among numerous other cast.

What is the cast saying about Euphoria?

Sam Levinson said, “Euphoria is a look at the world through the eyes of Rue Bennett. Zendaya’s performance is absolutely fearless and vulnerable; it took me weeks to recover after watching her for the first time. Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algie Packard… Euphoria is an ensemble and I’m so grateful to every single one of them.”

Zendaya said “Euphoria is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. Sam Levinson has created something incredibly special with an amazing cast and crew. I’m excited for everyone to see what we’ve been working on.”

What does Euphoria tackle?

The series tackles various themes such as mental health, trauma, and substance abuse. It follows a group of high school students through their struggles with these topics. Euphoria aims to start important conversations about these difficult subjects.

Euphoria is definitely not for everyone. It is graphic and contains a trigger Warning: Euphoria is extremely candid about its portrayal of drug use, sexual assault, violence, and self-harm. If you are triggered by any of these topics, please exercise caution when watching the show.

That being said, I believe that Euphoria is an important show that needs to be seen. It is one of the most realistic portrayals of teenage life that I have ever seen. The series handles its difficult subject matter with care and respect. I would highly recommend Euphoria to anyone who is looking for a thought-provoking and honest show about the struggles of youth.