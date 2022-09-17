Mushaira conducted under BAZM E ZAIBUNNISA, EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY On Friday 16/09/2022 at Kashana e Rahamat Madanapalli a NAATHIYA mushaira is conducted, at 6.30 pm, the mushaira begin with tilawat e quran by Hafiz Wasiullah khan, later nath was recited by moulana Mohammed Rafi, Sadr e mushaira Dr Sayed Riyaz Mustafa bukhari expressed his thoughts about mushaira especially naathia mushaira, which is the symbol of Islamic and literary culture,

he said in short time the Secretary has taken decision to conduct mushaira and made it success it shows their active and humbleness, behaviour… He continued that this kind of cultural programme encourage our new generation to improve and sustain the religious qualities in them..society felicitated the poets with shalwa and garlands.. Nazim e mushaira Sheen Meem Hashim payed attentive role, as an anchor he kept the warmth of literary crips..

Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI was felicitated with garlands and Shalwa

The poets named Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI, Senior poet Qamar Ameeni, Samiulla Rahat, Sheen Meem Hashim Taleeq, Naqiulla Naqi, Hafiz Lateef Gazi, Taqiulla Taqi, Samiullah Rahat.

Later the mushaira concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr Khadeerulla Khan..

Samiullah Rahat was felicitated with garlands and Shalwa