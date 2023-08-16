Syed Qudratullah in Kadapa, India, recently hosted a gathering of Urdu poets to celebrate the richness and beauty of the language. The event, attended by poets from across the region, featured original poetry readings, discussions on the state of Urdu literature, and opportunities for poets to connect and collaborate.

Local Poets like:anwar hadi, sardar sahil, sattar sahir,qadeer parvez, ismail sayyad Etc,National Poets like: tayyib banarasi, zaheer kanpuri attended this event.

Urdu poetry has a long and storied history in India, and events like this one help to keep the tradition alive and thriving. Syed Qudratullah has been working for years to promote Urdu literature and poetry in the region, and this gathering is just one of the many ways they are achieving this goal.

The event was a great success, with poets and attendees expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to come together and celebrate this beautiful language. As one attendee put it, “Urdu poetry is a treasure, and it is events like this that help to keep that treasure alive for future generations.”

