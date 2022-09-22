A mushaira was organized on 21/09/2022 at Faizan Mehboob Subhani Madrasa, Mohalla Nabikot, Kadapa District under the auspicious of Bazm e Zaki.

Muhammad Gouse Khan Arif, the guardian of this BAZM, Mahmood Shahid, the BAZM president, former Professor Syed Abdul Sattar Sahir, Attaullah Akhtar, Trustee and General Secretary Mehboob Yousaf Zai were present.

Mushaira presided over by Naseeruddin. He said that this BAZM had played a vital role to develop urdu language and encouraged new learners and poets.. Previously this BAZM had conducted so many programmes about urdu literature and provided so many activities like urdu drama and wit and humour programmes.. Really these activities encouraged new learners and so many urdu poets were born.. Special Guest President Karwan Urdu Saeed Khan, Mushaira was organized by Mehboob Yousafzai.



Poets Imtiaz Saqib, Khawaja Peer Mukhlis, Ismail Syeed, Sattar Faizi, Mahmood Shahid, Sattar Sahir , Saeed Khan Saeed, Maqbool Ahmed Maqbool, Attaullah Akhtar and Gouse Khan Arif etc. recited their poetry in different way and leave the message of living lives.

Naat Khan Nazir Ahmad presented Naat Sharif in his lovely voice at the beginning of the mushaira. At the end, Zaheer Danish commented on the mushaira, he said that the literary groups should pay attention without jealous to develop urdu literature and culture in the form of NISHIST and nasri programmes.., not only poetry but prose form should be develop and one should come to know the genre of literature. Former Professor Qasim Ali Khan and Dr. Amjad Ali, Hafiz Umar and many audience participated,made this programme success.

Said Khan @ Bazm e Zaki