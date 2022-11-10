On November 9th 2022 State Level Urdu Seminar was conducted at Govt. Degree College , Rayachoti , Annamaiah Dist.

Inauguration :

The session was started at 10 am , the principal Mrs. Dr. P. Harsha Latha of Degree College , inaugurated the Seminar , she said the language of Urdu is indebted to Dr. Mohamed Iqbal , who was a great poet and a great philosopher , he introduced the philosophy of life to urdu literature . He asked to rise the lower caste and develop their personality by demanding their rights and in the form of poetry he evoked lazy citizens to fight for right and know the value of life.

Paper Presentation :

In the second session seminar paper was presented Shaik Wajeeh the final year degree student on the topic “the ethics of Allama Iqbal’s poetry” , Sayed Altaf the first year degree student presented the paper on “The poetry of Kalam”, Mohammed Suhail final year degree student presented the paper on “The peace and Harmony of Iqbal’s poetry” and the second year degree student Shaik Muzaffar Husain presented the paper on “literary sources on Iqbal’s poetry” all the presentations shows the achievements which is the sources to all poets especially for Muslim Community who doesn’t recognize their own personality.

As a Chief guest of the seminar Dr. Imam Khasim saqi says, to develop and improve the language this kind of one day seminar or one day programme is not enough one should decide how and what kind of role we are paying to improve the literary urdu , for that each day a new word should be learn and use the word in their daily life, one should question oneself that how much time we are paying to learn the language , it is only possible if read the literary work in our daily life,and continued the humanity in Iqbal’s poetry.

Zaheer Danish said that if we want to learn the life’s philosophy we should became a avid reader of Mohammed Iqbal’s poetry than only we can understand the essence of life. He also mentioned that now a days we are not concentrating on our mother tongue, mother tongue is the main source to learn new languages, and improve our knowledge.

In this program Ismail Fouze recited his poetry in energetic manner, Khaja Huwaiz Qarni, Dr. Shaik Farooq Basha the head of Urdu department and the convinor of the seminar concluded the seminar, by saying that we should enlight on Allama Iqbal Kalam and at least we should learn 100 ashaar, the seminar ended by vote of thanks by Dr. Shaik Farooq Basha.