The first session: The naatiya poetry

The felicitation and naatiya mushaira held at Mahal , Annamaiah Dist. on 19th June 2022. Anjuman-e-Tarqi Urdu Branch Mahal organized Naatiya Mushaera with congratulatory meeting. The first session of the meeting was scheduled on Naatiya poetry session. In this session, The Naat was recited on the Holy Prophet (S A S). As usual , the meeting started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Maulana Gul Sanobar and the honor of Naat was bestowed on Mehboob Basha Sahib.The Director of Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu , Mahal , Mr. Zabiulla received a warm welcome for Sadr of Mushaira Janab Sheen Meem Hashim and the Anchor Dr. Imam Qasim Saqi and all the poets. Dr. Imam qasim Saqi recited that

FA WAZU QALAM MERA , NAAT LIKHNE WALA HAI

KAGAZON KE MASNAD PER, ROSHNI KA PAHERA HAI

Naat poetry is associated with the spirit of love. The more sincerity, purity and purity in love. Naat is a beautiful combination of passion, love and devotion which makes the Naat singer seem to be immersed in the word of faith.

Among the poets who presented Natia Kalam were Mr. NM Jalib, Mr. Naqiullah Khan Naqi, Mr. Muhammad Khan Johar, Mr. Taqiullah Khan Taqi, Syed Riaz Bukhari, Qiblah Sajjad Nasheen Mahal, Maulana Ali Mohi-ud-Din and Sham Hashim Taleeq, to the audience with their own devotional speech.

The Second Session

The second session of the meeting was very interesting for the audience. Honorable Urdu Teachers Mr. Muhammad Abbas Hazrat, Mr. Abdul Aziz Hazrat, Mr. Azmatullah Hazrat, Mr. Ahmad Shah Hazrat and Mr. Khawaja Pir Hazrat were paid tribute for their services as teachers for a long time and were covered with flowers. Mr. Sheikh Abdul Ghani Koneen.

During the meeting, the special guest Dr. K. Iqbal Ahmad Khan, Chairman Andhra Pradesh Minority Commission in his address said that considering the current situation, it is clear that Muslim minority nation is backward compared to other nations in educational, economic and political system. It is well known that the Muslim minority is still thriving in all areas and in public health.

Dr. Naqiullah Khan Naqi, President of Anjuman-e-Tarqi Urdu Garmkanda said that the palace is a region of land where in the past the saints used to live. There are many relics in “Maqsood-e-Salikan” written by Hazrat Yusuf Shah Kamal (as) who is residing in the porch of Jamia Masjid of the palace. You have demanded from the Chairman of the Minority Commission that a law has been issued by the government a few days ago due to which a large amount of Urdu property has been restricted.

Special Guest Syed Riaz Bukhari Sahib Qibla :

Special Guest Sajjad Nasheen Syed Riaz Bukhari Sahib Qibla Mahal congratulated the re-swearing in of Minority Commission Chairman Iqbal Ahmad Khan Sahib and expressed happiness over the congratulations of the award winning teachers. , Murripod, Madanpally have been the dwelling places of Urdu literature from where Sufis and Sasdats, used Urdu as their medium in preaching and propagating the religion of Islam.The authoritative references of which are found in the book of Shah Mir Auliya by the father of the elder Syed Mehmood Bashah Bukhari Sahib Qibla alias Bade Sahib.

Now it is necessary that Urdu language which has been the cradle of our culture for centuries Accepting responsibility to each individual is an important requirement of time.

Mr. H. Mohammad Obaidullah, Deputy Secretary, Residential Schools, Rayalaseema Zone, said that innovation and research opportunities should be provided in the school teaching and learning system so that the children have the ability to think, explore and accept new challenges. Be representative of the school curriculum on trends, early acquisitions, etc.

Mr. Sheikh Abdul Ghani Koneen, Urdu Pedagogy Officer, Minority Education Samgra Saksha Amaravati said that there are 1510 Urdu medium schools in the state, most of which are found in Rayalaseema districts. On the other hand, under the supervision of Samgra Saksha, Urdu online lessons were aired on Doordarshan Saptagiri Channel with the help of Vidya Wardhi program which yielded significant positive results.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has recognized Urdu as the second official language of the state, for which the entire Urdu community is grateful to Chief Minister Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Mr. Amjad Basha. Urdu Research Centers, Urdu Digital Libraries, Primary to University Leveling of Property, Appointment of Lecturers in Diet Colleges. Mr. Abdul Ghani took pride in the services, compassionate attitude and kindness of the esteemed teachers and said that during his student days, The way in which teachers have taught us and the attitude they have adopted, such rare qualities are becoming less and less prevalent in modern day teachers. We must save our forefathers and teachers from being scattered Not that these great personalities of the nation.

At the end of the meeting Mr. C Qalandar Basha, President Anjuman-e-Tarqi Urdu Panganur said that teachers should be ready to accept all kinds of challenges. Schools and teachers play a key role in maintaining the integrity of the country and strengthening brotherhood. Now the current school curriculum indicates that teachers are responsible for building a new society and a new generation.



Syed Riaz Bukhari Sahib Qibla prayed for the development and survival of all participants and minorities.

In today’s meeting, Mr. Riaz Ahmad Khan Sarpanch, Mahal, Dr. Fayyaz Ahmad Khan, former Member of District Chatur, Mr. Sheikh Rizwan Mandal, Member of Kalkari, Mr. C. Shabbir Basha, General Secretary, Anjuman Tarqi Urdu Mahal, Mr. Zahid Ali Shah Mr. Nisar Ahmad, Mr. Ibrahim, Mr. Noorullah, Mr. Qadeerullah Khan, Mr. Zafarullah Khan, Mr. Nasir Hussain, Mr. Owais, etc. were present. Finally, Mr. Sadiq Ali Shah, Former Urdu Academic Monitoring Officer, Chittoor District, thanked all the guests, teachers and the audience.