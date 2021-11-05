Johnson is a new show on Bounce TV. It stars four Black men who have been friends since they were kids. The show is about their lives and the things that happen to them. This is a movie about four guys who share the same last name. But they are not blood relatives. They are in different places in their lives and it can be hard to stay friends if they are not close. Bounce TV is introducing a new show on August 1st. It will be about current social issues. A black man talks about love, marriage, business, politics, and religion. The show starts at 8 pm EST on Sunday.

What about the renewal of Johnson Season 2?

Johnson has been renewed for season 2! Johnson will return in 2022. Bounce revealed that Johnson had more than two million viewers across its debut in August 2021, setting a record for Bounce viewership for a half-hour series. The first season finale episode will air on Sunday at 8 pm.

Johnson is a comedy about people who are best friends. In the show, they deal with love and other problems. The show has grown over time and is very interesting to watch! Told from the Black male perspective, but inclusive of all men, the series looks to shine a new light on hot-button stereotypes and misconceptions. Shot in Atlanta, the show integrates the culture of the city by featuring some of its most popular landmarks into storylines.

What is the latest exclusive news related to Johnson Season 2?

Bounce TV has decided to renew Johnson. It is a show about Black men. They are friends who have known each other since grade school. This show will help people understand stereotypes and misconceptions about Black men. And they all have the same last name but are not related. After 25 years of friendship, they are in different places in their lives. This threatens the unity that has always been so strong between them. This book talks about the most current social issues from a black man’s point of view. It talks about topics like love, marriage, business, politics, and religion.

The creator of the show, Deji LaRay, stars in it along with Thomas Q. Jones, Philip A. Smithey, and Derrex Brady. The cast also includes D.L. Hughley, Rosa Acosta, Chloe James, James Austin Kerr, and Jessica Luza

Bounce said that Johnson’s premiere was watched by 2 million people. The first season ends next month on Sunday, October 3rd. All episodes will be available on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s streaming service. The second season is set to start in 2022.

What can we expect from Johnston Season 2?

A Bird & A Bear Entertainment and Midnight Train Productions will produce the series with Eric C. Rhone. LaRay and Jones are the showrunners and executive producers. Rhone, Cedric the Entertainer, and Reesha L. Archibald are executive producers too.

Deji LaRay and Thomas Q. Jones created a show that is for African Americans. It is about life today for Black men in our society. The show will make you feel happy and sad at the same time because it shows how hard it can be to live as a Black male, but how people can still make their lives better. The show was immediately loved by viewers and became a popular show. People like to talk about the show on social media.

Said LaRay, “We wanted to create a show with characters that people can relate to and who talk about tough conversations in an entertaining way. I’m glad that these characters have been successful.” Added Jones: “Deji and I felt that it was time to show people what it is like to be a Black man. We are grateful to our family, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, David Hudson, and Bounce for believing in us.”

What are the other details related to Johnson Season 2?

Celebrity Myxer has been investing in the show. It’s great. We talked to them about what they talked about on the show. This is an interesting conversation to watch. For example, Johnson tackles topics like: